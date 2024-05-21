Reverse Logistics Market to Reach $947.7 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Expansion of the e-commerce industry, increased product recall due to stringent government rules for product quality in the automotive industry, rise of tech-driven reverse logistics services, and increase in adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices drive the growth of the global reverse logistics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Reverse Logistics Market by Return Type (Recalls, Commercial Returns & B2B Returns, Repairable Returns, End-of-use returns, and End-of-life returns), and End User (E-commerce, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Electronics, Retail, Luxury Goods, and Reusable Packaging): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the reverse logistics market was valued at $630.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $947.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The global reverse logistics market has experienced significant growth and transformation driven by a combination of expansion of the e-commerce industry, increased product recall due to stringent government rules for product quality in the automotive industry, rise of tech-driven reverse logistics services, and growth in adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices. Moreover, the introduction of blockchain technology and reduction in losses owing to the adoption of a multi-modal system are likely to shape the industry's future.

Request Sample of the Report on Reverse Logistics Market Forecast 2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5191

Report coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $630.9 billion Market Size in 2032 $947.7 billion CAGR 4.3 % No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Return Type, End User, and Region. Drivers Expansion of the E-commerce industry Increased product recall due to stringent government rules for product quality in the automotive industry Rise of tech-driven reverse logistics services Growth in adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices Opportunities Introduction of blockchain technology Reduction in losses owing to adoption of a multi-modal system Restraints Lack of control of manufacturers on reverse logistics service Uncertainty in the reverse logistics process

Procure Complete Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/reverse-logistics-market

The end-of-life segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By return type, the commercial returns and B2B returns held the highest market share in 2022, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the expansion of the e-commerce industry, changing customer expectations, and rise in environmental concerns in the e-commerce industry. However, the end-of-life returns segment is projected to have the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to growing environmental concerns among manufacturers and strengthening government regulation for safe disposable of end of life returns products as they contain hazardous materials. The demand for reverse logistics services in end of life products, primarily waste electrical and electronic equipment, has increased in recent years, which is further boosting its market demand.

The e-commerce segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By end user, the e-commerce segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Similarly, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the review period owing to a rise in the volume of products ordered through e-commerce platforms and increased demand for effective reverse logistics. Product returns add about 7%-11% to the base price of any product sold through e-commerce, and this figure is likely to climb up, necessitating the rapid implementation of an effective reverse logistics solution.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Similarly, the Asia-Pacific segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the growing logistics industry due to the expansion of the manufacturing sector in the region. Moreover, strong government assistance for the development of regional logistics infrastructure aids in the growth of reverse logistics market. Furthermore, the expanding E-commerce business in emerging economies such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and others is helping drive the reverse logistics market's expansion.

To Talk With Our Industry Expert @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5191

Leading Market Players: -

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Reverse Logistics GmbH

Core Logistic Private Limited

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corporation

Kintetsu World Express, Inc.

Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global reverse logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Browse More Trending Reports

Boat Rental Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Boat Type, by Boat Size, by Power, by Activity : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Car Leasing Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Lease, by Vehicle and by End-user : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Cargo Shipping Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Cargo Type, by Ship Type, by Industry Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Contract Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Service, by Type, by Industry Vertical, by Mode of Transportation : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

AMR Resource Center: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/resource-center

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research