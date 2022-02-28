Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market Size To Reach $7.09 BN In 2030 | Awareness About Health Benefits Of Purified Water And Need To Prevent Waterborne Diseases Are Driving Demand For Safe And Clean Drinking Water, Which Is Expected To Drive Market Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global reverse osmosis membrane market size is expected to reach USD 7.09 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Steady revenue growth of the reverse osmosis membrane market is being driven by factors such as increasing water scarcity and stringent government regulations for wastewater treatment across the world. However, membrane fouling and scaling is a major restraint that can have a negative impact on market revenue growth.

Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Electrodeionization (EDI) systems are ideal for generating clean and uncontaminated water. High-quality modules of reverse osmosis can produce ultra-pure water to meet increasing demand for high purity water in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Various companies, such as Pure Aqua, Inc., are providing healthcare facilities with highly purified water, as it directly impacts the well-being of patients. Hospital water treatment solutions are devised to meet compliance standards, minimize cost, and provide custom water quality for specific needs of the facility. A source of sterile water is a vital aspect in every hospital, and doctors, patients, and staff alike need clean water for everyday applications, such as disinfecting medical products and equipment, wound cleansing, drinking water, and sterilization before medical procedures.

RO membranes are commercially manufactured from cellulose acetate, polysulfonate, and polyamide. There are different types of RO membranes, and they can be made of a particular single polymer or copolymer based on the specific purpose for which they are used. The membrane usually has a thickness of about 0.25 microns and a support layer of about 100 microns. One of the major disadvantages in operating RO membrane is concentrating polarization or fouling, which occurs immediately adjacent to the membrane. However, a flush cycle is often used to reduce the build-up of fouling and protect membranes from damage, thereby increasing their longevity.

Cryptosporidium is a kind of parasite found in contaminated water, which can cause severe harm to the intestine, and children can suffer from malnutrition and dehydration if this parasite gets into their system. RO can safely remove this parasite from water, leaving it clean for drinking and cooking purposes. Significant health benefits associated with clean and purified water and the need to prevent a large number of waterborne diseases are actively driving demand for clean water, allowing private market players to enhance their production capacities in developing countries. This is expected to drive revenue growth of the global market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Among type segments, thin-film composite membranes segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021, and is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to wide use of thin-film composite membranes in water purification or desalination systems. These membranes have high rejection for unwanted materials, such as metal ions and salts, along with good mechanical strength and a high filtration rate. They also have good chemical and mechanical stability and exhibit excellent membrane formability characteristics. Thin-film composite membranes have been recognized to promote water permeation, high water recovery, and provide good quality treated water. Different sizes of membranes are used for different purposes, and they are helping to clean or purify water for various end-use industries around the world.

Among end-use segments, water & wastewater treatment segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to water shortage and government regulations mandating wastewater treatment and reuse. The aim of wastewater treatment is to remove as much suspended solids as possible before the effluent is discharged back to the environment. Significant sources of industrial wastewater include battery manufacturing, chemical manufacturing, electric power plants, food industry, iron and steel industry, and others. Industrial wastewater needs to be treated on a regular basis, which is increasing demand for RO membranes and is thus expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Among application segments, desalination segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Desalination is a technique where excess salts are removed from seawater or brackish water to convert it into safe potable or usable water. Reverse osmosis membranes are specifically designed for use in desalination of seawater, as they can separate dissolved solids, bacteria, viruses, and other dissolved substances. Need for desalination of water from seas and oceans is likely to increase in developing countries due to increasing scarcity of drinking water. Countries in the MENA ( Middle East and North Africa ) and South America are, therefore, establishing water desalination and brackish water treatment units to address the problem of water scarcity.

and ) and are, therefore, establishing water desalination and brackish water treatment units to address the problem of water scarcity. In November 2021 , Membranium (JSC RM Nanotech) and Saline Water Conversion Corporation, the world's largest seawater desalination operator from Saudi Arabia , agreed on long-term cooperation and the possibility of joint production of membranes, which are the key components in desalination technology.

, Membranium (JSC RM Nanotech) and Saline Water Conversion Corporation, the world's largest seawater desalination operator from , agreed on long-term cooperation and the possibility of joint production of membranes, which are the key components in desalination technology. Companies profiled in the global market report include Toray Industries Inc., NX Filtration BV, Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Toyobo Co Ltd., Applied Membranes Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Axeon Water Technologies, Membranium (JSC RM Nanotech), Mann+Hummel, and The Dow Chemical Company.

SOURCE Reports And Data