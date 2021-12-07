Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market to witness USD 5.25 Bn growth | Dominated by DuPont de Nemours Inc., General Electric Co., and Hunan Keensen Technology Co. Ltd. | Technavio

The reverse osmosis membrane market is driven by the increase in demand for potable water. The growing need for clean and safe water has created strong demand for robust water purification solutions worldwide. Besides, the rising awareness among consumers has increased the prominence for water treatment and effective utilization of discarded water. All these factors are increasing the demand for RO membranes, which is driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the rapid growth of desalination systems will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, fouling of RO membranes might reduce the growth potential in the market.

Some of the major reverse osmosis membrane manufacturers:

Applied Membranes Inc.: AMI SEAWATER RO MEMBRANES and AMI RO MEMBRANES are the key products offered by the company.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.: The company offers FilmTec reverse osmosis membrane.

General Electric Co.: The company offers PROflex / ZeeWeed 1000 and ZeeWeed 1500 hollow-fiber membranes as key products.

Hunan Keensen Technology Co. Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of RO membranes for various end-user applications.

Koch Industries Inc.: FLUID SYSTEMS NF and FLUID SYSTEMS RO are the key products offered by the company.

Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.25 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key consumer countries Germany, UK, China, US, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Applied Membranes Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., General Electric Co., Hunan Keensen Technology Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., LG Electronics Inc., M-Pure International Co. Ltd., SUEZ WTS USA Inc., Toray Industries Inc., and Toyobo Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

