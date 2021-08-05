Reverse Osmosis Pumps Demand to Soar, Centrifugal Pumps to Account for Over 69% of Sales in 2021: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global reverse osmosis pump market size is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 6 billion in the year 2021, as per a study by FMI. Driven by the increasing applications in the water treatment and oil and gas sectors, the market for reverse osmosis pumps is expected to total US$ 14.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period 2021 to 2031.

Historically, the reverse osmosis pump market registered growth at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2016 and 2020. With increasing adoption for reverse osmosis filtration pumps in industrial units and water treatment plants for separating contaminants such as arsenic, bacteria, fluorides, and pesticides, the market is likely to exhibit rapid growth.

The coronavirus pandemic has positively impacted the sales in the residential sector. Reverse osmosis systems address concerns pertaining to water quality by eliminating microbes such as cysts, viruses, protozoans, and others present in the water.

This, coupled with increasing awareness regarding the health among people around the world, especially following the outbreak of COVID-19, will fuel the demand for reverse osmosis pumps in the next few years.

Online sales channels have emerged as the most preferred choice for sales and purchase. Owing to the convenience of easy returns and exchanges, offers, and a broad product portfolio for individuals to choose from, the sales channel is expected to account for over 85% of the market in 2021.

"With increasing investments by governments in municipal water and wastewater treatment especially in the developing economies, the sales of high capacity reverse osmosis pumps are likely to spur through 2031," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Reverse Osmosis Pump Market Analysis

In North America , the U.S. is estimated to remain the dominant market, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period.

, the U.S. is estimated to remain the dominant market, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period. The market in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 15% through 2031, accounting for over 40% of the sales in South Asia and Pacific region.

is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 15% through 2031, accounting for over 40% of the sales in and Pacific region. Owing to increasing investment in seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination, the GCC countries are likely to account for a market share of above 49% in MEA.

China , being the largest exporter of machinery required for filtration of water, the market in the country is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2031.

, being the largest exporter of machinery required for filtration of water, the market in the country is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2031. Based on the technology type, centrifugal pumps are dominating the segment, accounting for more than 69% of the value share by 2021.

Key Drivers

Shortage of clean water supplies is a key factor fueling the demand for reverse osmosis pumps.

Increasing use of reverse osmosis pump in oil & gas industry application is driving the market.

Rising investment in wastewater treatment plants is expected to spur the sales of reverse osmosis pumps.

Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the reverse osmosis pump market are aiming at optimizing product by creating strategic partnerships with other market players to expand their market revenue share. For instance,

In October 2019 , Flowserve, an America suppliers of industrial and environmental machinery signed an agreement to provide the main pumps for two large sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants, Rabigh-3 and Taweelah in Saudi Arabia and UAE respectively.

, Flowserve, an America suppliers of industrial and environmental machinery signed an agreement to provide the main pumps for two large sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants, Rabigh-3 and Taweelah in and UAE respectively. In June 2021 , Advanced Watertek, a Dubai based water treatment supplier, announced entering into an agreement to upgrade the existing sea water RO systems to deliver an agreed capacity of 100,000 US Gallons per day in the UAE.

Some of the leading players operating in the reverse osmosis pump market profiled by FMI are:

Ebara Corporation

Kubota Corporation

Xylem Inc.

Sulzer AG

Flowserve Corporation

Grundfos

Danfoss

Wier Group

KSB Group

More Valuable Insights on Reverse Osmosis Pump Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global reverse osmosis pump market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on in the reverse osmosis pump market with detailed segmentation:

By Technology Type:

Centrifugal Pump

Single Stage



Multi Stage

Diaphragm Pumps

By Pump Type:

Booster Pump

Delivery/Demand Pumps

By Flow Rate:

0.1 to 0.5 GPM

0.5 to 1 GPM

1.1 to 5 GPM

5 to 20 GPM

20 to 100 GPM

100 to 500 GPM

500 to 1000 GPM

By Application Type:

Domestic & Commercial

Filtration Units



CounterTop Filter Cum Demineralizer

Industrial RO Filtration Unit

Manufacturing



Oil and Gas



Power Generation

Seawater Desalination Unit

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Reverse Osmosis Pump Market Report

The report offers insight into reverse osmosis pump demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for the reverse osmosis pump market between 2021 and 2031

Reverse osmosis pump market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Reverse osmosis pump market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

SOURCE Future Market Insights