Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane and Component Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 18.91 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global RO membrane and components market would realize an absolute growth of 77.73% in terms of revenue in the period between 2020-2026. Thin-film composite membrane segment accounted for majority share of the RO membrane & components market in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.44% during the forecast period in terms of revenue. The pre-treatment cartridges segment dominated the market with a share of 35.10% in 2020 in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.03% during 2020-2026. In terms of end-user, water & wastewater treatment segment dominated the global RO membrane & components market in 2020 and is expected to add over USD 4.41 billion revenue during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa dominated the overall RO membrane & components market with a share of 35.82% in 2020 in terms of revenue. Rising global awareness of water pollution, rapid urbanization, and water scarcity issues are expected to surge the demand for water RO membrane & components in the region during the forecast period. APAC RO membrane & components market is the fastest growing with a CAGR of 10.86%. Growing environmental concerns and the restricted availability of safe drinking water have increased the use of RO membrane & components across the region.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by membrane type, components, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane and Component Market – Segmentation

The TFC membrane, however, suffers from compaction effects under pressure. As the water pressure increases, the polymers are somewhat rationalized into a close-fitting structure that results in a lesser porosity, eventually restraining the effectiveness of the system designed to use them. Overall, the higher the pressure, the greater the compaction. In addition, TFC membranes are prone to surface fouling.

The consistency of RO systems is majorly dependent on proper pre-treatment. Dissolved solids and other impurities could speedily and permanently foul RO membranes, at best resulting in substantial costs for membrane replacement and at worst forcing plant outages.

Pumps for reverse osmosis helps in delivering constant high pressure and substantial flow. The pumps are majorly required when pressurized raw water flows through membranes. These pumps are also used for water purification and corrosion resistance. In RO, permeate is defined as the clean drinking water produced after RO membrane filtration.

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane and Component Market by Membrane Type

Thin-Film Composite Membranes

Cellulose-Based Membranes

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane and Component Market by Components

Pre-Treatment Cartridges

RO Membrane Modules

Pressure Vessel/Housing

Pumps

Others

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane and Component Market by End-User

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Industrial Processing

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane and Component Market – Dynamics

Developing countries are encumbered with a diversity of problems, and wastewater management is gradually becoming a priority. In developing economies, the management of wastewater is aggravated by inadequate management, accelerating urbanization, and the execution of advanced treatment technologies that are very well centralized. Reverse osmosis is a modern solution to wastewater treatment. For instance, the leading-edge spiral design of membranes eradicates impurities from the water feed without the use of resins, chemicals, or ion exchange beds. The concept of integrating water and wastewater systems has been proposed in recent times through separate gathering and treatment of numerous water and waste streams and recovery of nutrients, energy, and valuable water. This helps to surmount the drawbacks of the centralized approach and shift toward more economical and ecological wastewater management systems. Moreover, advanced decentralized systems are being implemented and planned for new and forthcoming urban development either in combination with a centralized system or as separate facilities. There is a requirement for a change to enhance the sustainability of the systems in urban water management.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Population & Rapid Urbanization

Increasing Desalination Plants

Stringent Wastewater Treatment Regulations

Growing Water Scarcity

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane and Component Market – Geography

The Middle East & Africa is the largest market and accounted for 35.82% of the total RO membrane and components market in 2020. A group of private establishments is planning to install RO desalination facilities in the region, which is expected to increase the demand during the forecast year. In addition, the increasing need for energy-efficient and cost-effective RO membranes is expected to boost the market for RO membrane and components in the Middle East and Africa region. Furthermore, rising global awareness regarding water pollution and rapid urbanization is expected to boost the demand for RO membrane systems in the region during the forecast period. During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for RO membranes in the region was affected due to the closure of commercial spaces. However, with slow recovery across the world, the demand for RO membranes is expected to bounce back and grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane and Component Market by Geography

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa

North America

US



Canada

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Russia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Major Vendors

DuPont

Nitto Denko Corporation

Koch Separation Solutions

Toray Industries

SUEZ

Other Prominent Vendors

LG Chem

LANXESS

Toyobo

Theway Membranes

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Membranium

MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions

Permionics

Pall Corporation

Alfa Laval

Applied Membranes

AXEON Water Technologies

Hunan Keensen Technology

Osmotech Membranes

Vontron Membrane Technology

Watts

Ion Exchange

Membracon

Parker Hannifin

Merck

Explore our chemicals & materials profile to know more about the industry.

