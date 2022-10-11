Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market to grow by USD 2.81 Bn by 2022, Advantages Of RO Membranes In Water Treatment to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the reverse osmosis (RO) membrane market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.81 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Market Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market 2022-2026

Type

Thin film composite membrane



Cellulose-based membrane

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The thin film composite membrane segment will significantly increase its market share in reverse osmosis membranes. The expansion of this market can be attributed to escalating health issues, saline water purification techniques, population and economic growth, water scarcity, and desalination networks. Manufacturers consistently spend on R&D initiatives for novel solutions since they must meet the criteria set by governments for water treatment systems. To make sure that fresh water is supplied, these factors may boost the demand for RO water filtration systems. As a result, these elements will boost demand for thin film composite membranes. Request Free Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The advantages of RO membranes in water treatment and the increasing demand for potable water are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the fouling of membranes will challenge market growth. The reverse osmosis (RO) membrane market report is segmented by Type (thin film composite membrane and cellulose-based membrane) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Applied Membranes Inc.



AXEON Water Technologies



Chart Industries Inc.



DuPont de Nemours Inc



Filtration Group Corp.



General Electric Co



Genesis Water Technologies Inc.



Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



Hunan Keensen Technology Co. Ltd.



Koch Industries Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio,

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.31% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Applied Membranes Inc., AXEON Water Technologies, Chart Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Filtration Group Corp., General Electric Co, Genesis Water Technologies Inc., Hi Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Hunan Keensen Technology Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Lenntech BV, LG Electronics Inc., M Pure International Co. Ltd., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Nitto Denko Corp., SnowPure LLC, SUEZ SA, Toray Industries Inc., and Toyobo Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

