Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market worth $5.11 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The RO membrane market is driven by the increasing demand of RO membranes for water & waste-water treatment. The growing water scarcity along with rising population across the world is increasing the demand for drinking water leading to rise in RO membrane demand for water treatment plants. Along with expansing population the industries are growing which leads to increased pressure on freshwater resources encouraging government and private sectors for adoption of advanced water treatment technologies. RO membranes are known for their high efficiency for desalination and water purification applications. This is leading to increased use of RO membranes in sectors like waste-water treatment, industrial waste-water management and food & beverage industry. Moreover, the developing technological advancements in RO membrane materials and systems is further fuelling the demand for RO membranes globally.

"Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region of RO membrane market, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

The rapid industrialization and growing population growth in countries like China and India has resulted in the increased demand for sustainable and safe water supply. Government is adopting strategies to improve the accessibility of clean drinking water. Additionally, the stringent regulations on wastewater treatment are boosting the demand for RO membrane in the region. Moreover, the region has many developing economies, witnessing growing urbanization resulting into increased investments in large desalination plant projects and water treatment facilities. The growing awareness of scarcity of water is encouraging domestic and international RO membrane manufacturers to enhance their market footprint in the region. These factors are responsible for Asia Pacific to emerge as fastest growing region in RO membrane market.

"Water & wastewater treatment accounts the largest share in RO membrane market by industry"

Water & wastewater treatment accounts for largest share in RO membrane market due to the rapidly increasing demand for clean and safe drinking water. The stringent regulations related to waste water treatment across the countries is further contributing to increased adoption of RO membranes for water & waste treatment industries. As urbanization and industrialization is accelerating, the countries are facing water scarcity challenges, encouraging government to implement strict regulations mandating effective wastewater treatment. RO membranes have high efficiency in removing various contaminants which makes them inevitable part in wastewater treatment plants. Additionally, with increasing population the awareness towards waterborne diseases is increasing strengthening the demand for RO membranes in water treatment plants for safe drinking water. These factors are responsible for water and wastewater treatment accounting largest share in RO membrane market.

"Thin film composite accounts largest market share of RO membrane market by type during the forecast period, in terms of value."

Thin film composite RO membranes account for largest market share of RO membrane market by type due to their adaptability in wide range of applications and better performance properties. These RO membranes have a layered structure which combines a strong support layer with a thin polyamide barrier which allows them to filter water and remove salt efficiently. This design makes them ideal for effective water purification and desalination, which is increasingly important due to rising scarcity of safe drinking water globally. The thin film composite RO membrane have stable structure chemically and mechanically which makes them less prone to issues like fouling and scaling. Additionally, these RO membranes have low maintenance cost and long-lasting performance which makes them useful for wide applications in multiple industries. Therefore, thin film composite membranes account largest market share of RO membrane market by type.

Mergers, acquisitions and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the RO membrane market include DuPont (US), Toray Industries Inc (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), Hydranautics (US), Veolia (France), Toyobo Co., Ltd (Japan), Kovalus Separation Solutions (US) Alfa Laval (Sweden), Mann+Hummel Water and Fluid Solutions (Germany), Membranium (Russia), Pentair (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Lanxess (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Pall Corporation (US), and Best Water Technology Group (Austria).

