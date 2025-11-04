ReverseLogix Announces Strategic Partnership with Salora ERP to Deliver Seamless, Integrated Returns Management for ERP Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ReverseLogix, a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, today announced a collaboration with Salora ERP, a leading consulting firm specializing in ERP implementations and optimization.

This partnership brings together ReverseLogix's specialized returns platform and Salora's deep expertise in ERP customization and integration, enabling retailers and manufacturers to manage their reverse logistics operations within their enterprise systems with unprecedented ease and efficiency.

Salora ERP is a distinguished provider of ERP services, renowned for its high-touch, white-glove approach and a team of over 50 functional and technical experts. Through this partnership, ReverseLogix will provide a robust, fully featured returns management system (RMS) covering the entire returns lifecycle — from customer initiation through inspection, restocking, and resale.

This alliance enables ERP users to streamline reverse logistics workflows, reduce return handling costs, and enhance post-purchase satisfaction. Importantly, businesses can achieve all this while keeping operations fully integrated within their existing systems.

Key Benefits for ERP Users

ReverseLogix and Salora ERP aim to:

Improve customer retention with faster refunds, exchanges, and clear communication.

Cut return processing times and overhead by centralizing returns logic and automation.

Seamlessly integrate returns workflows into ERP dashboards, reducing manual data exchanges and fragmentation.

Equip business leaders with actionable data on returns trends, return reasons, and performance metrics directly within the ERP.

Offer a single, familiar interface where teams can initiate returns, track status, and glean real-time insights — all without toggling between systems.

"We bring ERP systems to life through implementations that are individually tailored to the operations of every client. Adding ReverseLogix's RMS means our customers gain return-management capabilities that feel native, not bolt-on, reducing friction and improving their bottom line," said AJ Fagan, VP of Sales, Salora ERP.

Value for Stakeholders

This partnership specifically supports:

Operations teams dealing with fragmented workflows and costly manual processes in handling returns.

"ReverseLogix's RMS gives retailers and manufacturers a precise, efficient path to manage returns," said Gaurav Saran, CEO of ReverseLogix. "By partnering with Salora ERP, we embed that power directly into ERP environments, ensuring our clients gain a seamless, data-rich returns experience that aligns with their core systems."

About Salora ERP

Salora ERP is a leading NetSuite consulting firm that delivers tailored ERP transformations with a boutique, client-first methodology. Their team of more than 50 experts offers NetSuite implementation, customization, and ongoing support tailored to each client's unique needs.

About ReverseLogix

ReverseLogix is the only AI powered, end-to-end, centralized, and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages, and reports on the entire returns' lifecycle. Organizations that rely on ReverseLogix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data. For more information, visit https://www.reverselogix.com/

