ReverseLogix Survey: Companies Name Biggest Returns Management Challenges and Opportunities

News provided by

ReverseLogix Corp

11 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Majority of organizations manually handle returns and don't know true cost of returns processing

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While most companies see the potential for automation in returns management, only 24% use it, according to a ReverseLogix survey conducted with Peerless Research Group. Furthermore, most (77%) don't know what product returns are truly costing their company.

The report, 2023 Reverse Logistics Technology Study, surveyed companies primarily in the B2B (45% of respondents) and hybrid B2B/B2C (42%) spaces. Industries were wide ranging, spanning apparel, industrial machinery, electronics, food and beverage, and automotive/transportation equipment.

Continue Reading

Respondents said they use various approaches to returns management, with 66% processing their own product returns and 16% using a 3PL partner for returns services. Of those that process their own returns, a slight majority (52%) collect returns at a store, while others rely on third-party locations, pick-up/drop-off points, or mailing to a central processing facility.

Returns Management Challenges

When it came to reverse logistics challenges, respondents noted the following as their most common hurdles:

  • The time required to process returns
  • Slow/manual tasks needed to complete the returns
  • Returns divert staff from normal warehouse operations
  • Lost revenue due to the return (both in merchandise cost and staff time)
  • Ability to resell returns efficiently

"The survey revealed that automation isn't widely used for returns management, but automation could solve a lot of the respondents' challenges," said Gaurav Saran, CEO of ReverseLogix. "Purpose-built returns technology can guide and automate tasks based on a company's rules and standards, so even complicated returns can be processed faster. Plus, the visibility into incoming returns helps warehouse managers staff up before the items arrive."

The Case for 3PL Services

Companies that partner with a 3PL for returns management services found value in outsourcing: Only 29% of respondents wished they were handling returns themselves. Most cited the flexibility of 3PLs services, the resource and cost efficiencies, and the lack of their own expertise in product returns as key reasons for choosing 3PL return services.

"Although a minority of respondents use a 3PL for returns, those that do use a 3PL find a lot of value in the partnership," said Saran. "Returns services are a huge opportunity for 3PLs because it differentiates them and meets a growing, urgent need among their customers."

Lack of Visibility Cloaks Costs

Regardless of how respondents process returns, the lack of visibility hides what returns truly cost a company. With 77% of respondents not knowing the cost of returns, Saran sees a huge opportunity for improvement.

"Without a returns management system tracking the entire lifecycle of a return, a company can't accurately measure – or improve – what returns actually cost them," he said. "As B2B and B2C consumers continue demanding easy returns processes, those that have returns technology to track and measure costs will efficiently balance customer service with the bottom line."

The complete report can be found at ReverseLogix.com.

About ReverseLogix

ReverseLogix is the only end-to-end, centralized, and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages, and reports on the entire returns' lifecycle. Organizations that rely on ReverseLogix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data. For more information, visit https://www.reverselogix.com/ 

Media Contact
Chuck Fuerst
+1-612-353-7833
[email protected]com

SOURCE ReverseLogix Corp

Also from this source

ReverseLogix Announces Enhancements to Recommerce Module

ReverseLogix Named Finalist for Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.