Reversion Clarifying Mask Becomes a 2023 NewBeauty Award Winner

Theraderm's Clarifying Solution Awarded 'Best Mask for Acne-Prone Skin'



SPRINGDALE, Ariz., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapon Skin Health, the makers of the medical-grade skin care line Theraderm® Clinical Skin Care , is thrilled to receive the 2023 NewBeauty Award for its Reversion Clarifying Mask . Theraderm is dedicated to providing high-quality products that deliver real results. The Reversion Clarifying Mask is a perfect example of this dedication, as it has been named the 'Best Mask for Acne-Prone Skin' by NewBeauty's editors.

The Reversion Clarifying Mask is designed to keep breakouts and excess oiliness under control using the power of kaolin clay, one of the mildest and gentlest clays found in skin care. Kaolin offers anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and healing benefits, making it an excellent choice for all skin types. This brightening and detoxifying mask draws out impurities and toxins and clears skin of excess oil, dirt and pollutants without causing redness or irritation.

In addition to kaolin clay, the Clarifying Mask features activated charcoal, salicylic acid, and lactic acid. Activated charcoal is a natural antimicrobial that helps remove toxins and clears the skin of excess oil, dirt, and pollutants. Salicylic and lactic acid work to shed dead skin cells and increase cell turnover, decreasing the number of pimples and blackheads that form while simultaneously speeding up healing on active breakouts.

The combination of these powerful ingredients is gentle enough for sensitive skin and decreases redness, inflammation, and swelling, while treating existing acne breakouts and preventing future blemishes. It also gives the skin an overall smoother appearance by tightening pores.

The NewBeauty Awards showcase the top treatments and products across various categories, with winners chosen through rigorous testing and vetting by NewBeauty editors and industry experts. Theraderm Skin Health is honored to be recognized by this prestigious organization for its commitment to delivering high-quality skin care products that truly work.

ABOUT THERADERM

While treating severely burned patients, Dr. James Beckman, CEO/founder of Therapon Skin Health, was determined to improve their quality of life by finding solutions for restoring full function and mobility to skin-grafted hands. This led to the development of Beckman's Skin Care Cream. The steps to restoring aging skin are to clean and gently remove damaged skin elements or cells, repair the skin, restore skin to its healthiest condition and protect skin from damage.

SOURCE Therapon Skin Health