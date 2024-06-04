Owned and operated by Easton's Group of Hotels and The Gupta Group, Revery marks the premiere of Curio Collection by Hilton in Toronto.

TORONTO and McLEAN, Va., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Hilton, Easton's Group of Hotels, and The Gupta Group announced the opening of the Revery Toronto Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton. Each hotel in the Curio Collection portfolio is handpicked for its distinctive design, world-class food and beverage, and curated experiences in exciting global destinations. Revery officially invited guests into its theatrically themed, 224-room hotel on June 4th, 2024, at 92 Peter Street, Toronto, Ontario.

Revery Toronto Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton Debuts in the Entertainment District

"We're delighted to launch Ontario's first Curio Collection by Hilton property in Toronto. Revery will bring a bespoke blend of sophistication, design, and hospitality," said Reetu Gupta, author of Auspicious and ambassadress, The Gupta Group and Easton's Group of Hotels. "With its prime location, Revery is more than a destination; it's an alluring and captivating experience."

With its fast-growing portfolio of over 160 properties in top destinations, each Curio Collection by Hilton is celebrated for its remarkable character and one-of-a-kind experiences," said Jenna Hackett, senior vice president, Hilton Lifestyle Brands. "As the first Curio Collection hotel in Ontario, Revery's guests will soon enjoy immersive, remarkable stays in the heart of Toronto's Entertainment District."

Design Takes Centre Stage

Revery's design acts as a discovery that reflects the lights, drama, and sociability of the neighbourhood. Muse Lobby Bar is full of mystique and fashioned in bold ruby-red textures with white statement lighting. With its entrance on bustling Peter Street, Muse is a modern "concession stand" where hotel guests and neighbours meet for social exchanges over bespoke cocktails, coffee and small bites.

Behind the velvet curtains, guests will step into the "Box Office" under the marquis lights and monochromatic checkerboard concrete tiles. There, they can explore the modern check-in pods, with big screen backdrops playing classic black-and-white movies and historic images of Toronto's landmarks.

Revery's nod to the theatre continues in its guestrooms with curved full-length mirrors and clever lighting applications which create a glamourous "dressing room" look. Guestrooms are sleek with ultra-high-gloss lacquered finishes, marble accents, and automated touches to suit the needs of sophisticated travellers.

"Revery Toronto Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton is where guests can daydream and indulge in meditative relaxation, whether in our glamorous guest rooms or in our captivating restaurants," said Dr. Steve Gupta, founder & executive chairman of The Gupta Group. "Revery highlights vivid theatre and crafted film concepts, reflecting unique nuances from backstage to dressing room themes, inspiring our guests to experience their own state of "reverie." Curated moments of celebration will become our guests' lasting memories."

Star Studded Food & Beverage

Continuing the cinematic theme and Hollywood glamour, anticipation awaits at Deauville Club, Revery's French-inspired restaurant. The hues are subtle and refined, with oak herringbone floors and violet-infused marble accents. Chef Tom Chlebek's cuisine brings unique expertise and authenticity to every dish. With a keen understanding that mood is paramount, he has crafted culinary experiences that evoke a sense of wonder and delight.

Adjacent to Deauville Club, heavy velvet drapes lead you to the Gupta Room—a private space for meeting and entertaining. Rich in texture and accessories, the mood is set with deep eggplant and dark purple accents. For intimate meetings and events, Revery has two thoughtfully curated spaces to engage and exchange: the Cinema Room and Easton's Boardroom. Additionally, for larger private parties, Deauville Club is the perfect stage to welcome up to 100 guests.

Situated just a quick walk from the renowned TIFF Lightbox and The Steve & Rashmi Gupta Box Office, Revery invites guests to take in the bustling energy of one of Canada's most vibrant cultural hubs featuring countless dining, nightlife, shopping and cultural experiences along its way.

Revery Toronto Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton will participate in Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's world-class portfolio of distinct hotel brands which boasts over 180 million members. Members who book directly will have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, exclusive member discounts, free standard Wi-Fi and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app.

For more information about Revery Toronto Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton, visit their website or contact Pamela Valerio at [email protected]

