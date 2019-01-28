Rêveur Live Resin Distributed to Multiple Retail Locations in California

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS), (OTCQX: LDSYF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that CSPA Group Inc.'s partnership with Rise Distribution ("Rise") is rapidly gaining momentum. Within the first week of receiving the Rêveur live resin products Rise has delivered Rêveur to the following new dispensaries:

Ganja Goddess - Panorama City ( Los Angeles )

( ) Exhale Med Center - West Hollywood

Bay Care Delivery - San Francisco

Bloom Room - San Francisco

Diamond Bonsai - Oakland

Los Angeles Valley Caregivers (LAVC)- Los Angeles

March and Ash - San Diego

The distribution agreement with Rise provides the Company with a direct access to Rise's extensive state-wide retail network. Since entering into the distribution agreement, both companies have been working closely on creating and implementing highly efficient sales channels that will ensure rapid product distribution. Additionally, CSPA provided detailed product training to Rise's sales and product consultants ensuring a positive customer experience.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.'s CEO, Brad Eckenweiler, stated, "We are extremely pleased to be expanding our product reach with Rise Distribution. Offering our Rêveur live resin products in these new retail locations paves the way for the seamless introduction of our flagship product, CannaStrips™. The Rise agreement brings our products to multiple locations through Rise's expansive retail network providing purchasing convenience to our customers."

CSPA Group's marketing director, Casey Fenwick, stated, "This agreement allows both companies to work to each other's strengths to benefit customers throughout California. Rise focuses on the logistics of efficiently delivering our products to their 200+ retailers enabling LDS to focus on our strength of producing innovative and affordable products at our industry leading facility."

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

