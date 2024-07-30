RevHealth Announces First Pharma-Optimized AI Agency Platform

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RevHealth, a full-service independent pharmaceutical marketing and communications agency, has announced the launch of AgencyOS, a proprietary AI agency platform that delivers optimized omnichannel campaign components at speed. Banner ads that took 2 weeks to develop are now done in 7 minutes.

AgencyOS is the first AI offering from the agency through an ongoing partnership with PixieDust Labs , a leader in machine learning and integrated AI marketing solutions. RevHealth Chief Innovation Officer Chris Cullmann and PixieDust founder Doug Barr have been in a year-long collaboration to challenge the role of AI in the agency environment. The resulting system is being used to deliver crucial project elements including project and creative briefs, first timelines with milestones, first-draft manuscripts with referencing, resourcing and department mapping, drafting of product claims libraries, code and prototyping for emails, banners, search, and social media analytics and web-based reporting, and even, medical downloads and summaries.

"As an independent agency, we have the flexibility to build client-first products and services that make our client's lives easier," said CEO Ben Beckley. "AgencyOS allows our teams to explore and test, without sacrificing speed and efficiency."

AgencyOS will be embedded across the agency and available to all RevHealth clients. For each client, the system is "taught" to understand the client's business requirements, brand and products, which then translates into tasks that used to take days or weeks being done in just minutes.

"From how we tackle non-personal promotions to the speed with which we can get through discovery for new projects to how we synthesize complex data sets for targeting, technology can free up our time in so many ways. AgencyOS doesn't replace agency staff- it is a tool that lets them focus on what matters- problem-solving with our clients and delivering work that moves the needle with patients, caregivers and HCPs," said Cullmann.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Chris and the entire RevHealth team, leveraging our specialized healthcare models to deliver remarkable and effective outcomes," said Barr. "Built on a tailored version of our Emissaries.ai platform, AgencyOS is pioneering the use of multi-agent GPT technology to address real-world agency challenges. This sustained collaboration with RevHealth will significantly enhance automation across agency operations and we look forward to re-defining the definition of an agency through this partnership."

RevHealth is on a path of strategic growth following its 2022 acquisition by WindRose Health Investors. In January 2024 the firm welcomed Beckley as CEO followed by Chief Creative Officer Marcia Goddard and Chief Operating Officer Deb Jamer. It also launched a fresh brand in January, reflective of the dynamic culture and top-tier talent clients have come to expect since the firm's launch in 2006.

