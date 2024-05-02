RevHealth Appoints Stacey Crowley To Lead Agency Growth

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RevHealth, a full-service independent pharmaceutical marketing and communications agency, has appointed Stacey Crowley to the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Growth. The announcement continues the agency's positive momentum as it solidifies its strong leadership bench.

Before joining RevHealth, Crowley spent 17 years at McCann Torre Lazur. Beyond her tenure in account management rising to Vice President, Management Supervisor, Stacey took on new roles for the organization including driving growth for the creative practice as a creative services director and building digital competency across the agency as a senior digital account manager. She joined RevHealth in 2020 to lead key client accounts including US WorldMeds and Recordati Rare Diseases.

"Stacey has a deep understanding of our clients' marketing challenges, and her leadership will be pivotal for the agency as we continue to grow our portfolio of AOR relationships," said Chief Executive Officer Ben Beckley. Crowley will lead marketing as part of the company's new brand and enhanced full-service value proposition, launched in January 2024.

Crowley's appointment is the latest in a series of strategic hires and appointments since RevHealth's 2022 acquisition by WindRose Health Investors. Earlier this year the agency welcomed Ben Beckley as Chief Executive Officer, along with Marcia Goddard as Chief Creative Officer and Deb Jamer as Chief Operating Officer.

Based in Morristown, NJ, RevHealth creates brand experiences that inspire change. The award-winning full-service independent pharmaceutical marketing and communications agency is anchored in a deep understanding of science throughout lifecycle marketing and has delivered revolutionary omnichannel solutions for pharma and biotech brands for almost 20 years. For more information, please visit www.revhealth.com .

