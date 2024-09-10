RevHealth Rounds Out Leadership with Two Newly Created Executive Team Roles

News provided by

RevHealth

Sep 10, 2024, 06:00 ET

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RevHealth, a full-service independent pharmaceutical marketing and communications agency, has announced the appointments of William Martino to Chief Commercial Officer and Jamie Caprio to Managing Director, Strategy. The newly created roles are the final piece of the full-service agency's reorganization plan.

Continue Reading
William Martino, Chief Commercial Officer
Jamie Caprio, Managing Director, Strategy
With more than 20 years of leadership experience in healthcare marketing, Martino most recently served as chief commercial officer for 21GRAMS. Previously he served as executive director of growth at Evoke and chief growth officer at Wunderman Thompson Health.

"When I worked with William at Evoke, I recognized his cutting-edge perspective and future-forward vision for healthcare marketing," said Chief Executive Officer Ben Beckley. "He will be a key partner for our clients, and for me as we disrupt the traditional agency model."

Caprio is also a 21GRAMS alum, who was most recently executive planning director for the agency. Prior to that, she spent 8 years in planning with The Sawtooth Group, an independent marketing agency that specializes in health & wellness. She began her career in strategy with Grey Group and Ogilvy.

"Jamie is a dynamic strategist and leader, whose experience in independent agencies will enable us to anticipate the changing needs of the healthcare industry," Beckley continued. "With the addition of William and Jamie, we have one of the strongest executive leadership teams I've seen from any independent agency in the industry today. There is no challenge RevHealth can't take on for its clients."

In addition, RevHealth promoted several key leaders from within the organization. Julia Sanders was promoted to managing director of client service, reporting to Martino in his newly created role, while Erin Counihan was promoted to head of engagement strategy.  Four members of the creative team will now also report to Chief Creative Officer Marcia Goddard- Chris Moniello (who also now oversees RevHealth's Studio for production), Jennifer Miranda, Joshua Talmud, and Amy Ryan

Following its 2022 acquisition by WindRose Health Investors, and with the 2024 appointment of Beckley as CEO, the firm has revamped its leadership structure to better reflect the agency's dynamic culture and attract top tier talent and clients.

About RevHealth
Based in Morristown, NJ, RevHealth creates brand experiences that inspire change. The award-winning full-service independent pharmaceutical marketing and communications agency is anchored in a deep understanding of science throughout lifecycle marketing and has delivered revolutionary omnichannel solutions for pharma and biotech brands for almost 20 years. For more information, please visit www.revhealth.com.

Media contact: Stacey Crowley, [email protected]

SOURCE RevHealth

