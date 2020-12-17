Revi Emerges from Stealth, Raises $2M Seed Round to Help Restaurants Deliver Fast, Personalized, and Safe In-Person and Online Experiences While Increasing Revenues

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revi , formerly known as Zyrl, a San-Francisco-based startup that is helping restaurants across the country increase customer spending by 20% today emerged from stealth, announcing a $2 million seed round led by Ubiquity Ventures and supported by Precursor Ventures, Designer Fund, and angel investors. Revi's unique AI-powered app, in-store self-serve kiosk, and payment and rewards system is designed to meet the growing needs of small and medium sized businesses to deliver fast, efficient, and safe customer experiences.

"Small businesses have faced an unprecedented level of disruption in 2020 and those that have managed to thrive despite the challenging economy have been the businesses who were able to transition their service model to include online service," said Revi CEO Eugene Johnson. "Revi makes service delivery not only cost-effective but also safer for restaurant employees who during this time are essential workers. Restaurant customers are also finding that Revi gives them a safe way to stay connected to the businesses they love."

Revi's app-based experience combined with on-premise Revi devices create vibrant local ecosystems allowing customers to order, customize, pay, collect rewards, and discover their next favorite dining spots. Revi can help revive restaurants with a seamless experience allowing them to deepen engagement with their customers while keeping their business safe and efficient.

The Revi system includes the following features and benefits:

Built-in intelligence to enable faster ordering, increased sales: Revi uses order data gathered through the app and in-store self-ordering device and algorithms to make intelligent purchasing suggestions to provide customers with a fast and convenient ordering experience and to help restaurants increase sales. By encouraging consumers to customize orders and include add-ons, Revi helps drive higher check sizes than cashier orders.

Installation and professional marketing support: Each Revi in-store self-ordering device comes with free installation, training and support. Revi also provides a free on-site photoshoot to capture professional photos of menu items.

Flexible rewards program to build customer loyalty, attract new customers: With every purchase through the Revi system, customers will be able to earn reward points that can be spent at any business in the Revi ecosystem. With a flexible points earning system, customers earn points for setting up an account, making a purchase, and leaving a review or a tip.

Unique reviews and rating system: The Revi system features a unique post-purchase experience that allows customers to rate the restaurant as well as the individual items they purchased. Revi customers will also see what their friends and others in their community are recommending. This detailed rating system will help customers find the best place to go for their favorite dishes and help restaurants to generate a following for their signature offerings.

Silicon Valley-based Ubiquity Ventures led this seed round of financing with Ubiquity's Sunil Nagaraj noting, "Eugene and his team at Revi have harnessed the rapid march of software beyond the screen to deliver an easy-to-activate, rapid-payback solution for restaurants of all sizes. Within minutes, fast-casual restaurants can software-enable their business with a streamlined and customized ordering experience for patrons, thereby driving more revenue and even new customers."

"This system really does help us out greatly! I can focus my time on building up the business during these crazy times. Seriously, everyone I've talked to at Revi has been so helpful and amazing. We're very grateful to have formed this partnership and look forward to working together." Said Laura Spencer, Owner of Monsta Snow, a fast casual Boba shop in Murrieta, CA.

About Revi

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Revi enables a seamless experience that deepens customer engagement with the local businesses people love. Revi's app-based experience, combined with on-premise Revi devices, creates vibrant local ecosystems allowing customers to safely reconnect, support, and be rewarded by their favorite businesses. For more information on Revi, visit http://www.getrevi.com

About Ubiquity Ventures

Ubiquity Ventures is a seed-stage institutional venture capital firm that invests in "software beyond the screen" startups. This includes companies leveraging smart hardware and machine intelligence to move real world physical problems into the domain of software where they can be solved much more effectively. Leveraging a decade of institutional venture capital experience, Sunil Nagaraj leads Ubiquity Ventures along with an extended team of 50 experts with a range of technical and marketing expertise. For more information on Ubiquity Ventures, visit http://www.ubiquity.vc

