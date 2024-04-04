Revian Announces Amy Keish Joins Company as Vice President of Healthcare Sales

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REVIAN Inc., an aesthetic medical technology company using precise wavelengths of LED light to rejuvenate hair and skin, announced today that Amy Keish will be joining the Company as Vice President of Healthcare Sales. Ms. Keish brings more than 18 years of industry experience in the hair restoration market, most recently serving as the National Director of Senior Counselors for Bosley.

"I am thrilled to join the Revian team and help bring relief for those suffering from Androgenetic Alopecia. The Revian Red system's differentiated attributes make it ideal for not only single mode therapy but also multi modal therapies which position it to continue to take advantage of the significant growth the market is seeing. Revian's unique benefits to women make this a particularly exciting opportunity."

Ms. Keish graduated from Elon University and began her career in hair restoration at The Hair Club, ultimately progressing to Regional Director, before she joined Bosley as the National Director of Senior Counselors. She will work with Tim Waite who is continuing with the company in his sales capacity.

"Amy has already demonstrated a dynamic ability to lead in the complicated hair restoration industry early in her career." said Revian's Chief Executive Officer John Oakley, "Adding her to our team at this point in Revian's life cycle will help fuel our already dynamic growth."

About the Revian Red Hair Growth System

The award winning REVIAN RED System is an FDA cleared, lightweight wireless cap controlled by a mobile App that functions to provide a hair loss treatment for men and women using precision LED light. The device's patented dual wavelength LED technology provides broader scalp coverage and better skin penetration than red lasers traditionally used in low level light therapy (LLLT) producing the best clinical trial performance of any hair rejuvenation treatment available on the market. REVIAN RED uses a patented combination of two wavelengths of LED light to stimulate the production and release of nitric oxide, proven to increase local blood flow, reduce inflammation, and inhibit DHT production which provides the right environment for new hair growth. REVIAN RED's cleared indication for use is the treatment of androgenetic alopecia, to promote hair growth in males who have Norwood-Hamilton classifications of IIa-V patterns of hair loss and to treat androgenetic alopecia and promote hair growth in females who have Ludwig-Savin Scale I-1 to II-4, II1, II2 or frontal patterns of hair loss; both with Fitzpatrick Skin Types I-IV.

About Revian, Inc.

Revian, an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC, is an aesthetic medical technology innovator dedicated to stimulating the body's natural processes to rejuvenate hair and skin with light. The company creates products that precisely deliver light and allow people to experience its regenerative potential in the convenience of their own homes. Revian is committed to partnering with health-care providers and other caring professionals to deliver meaningful results, backed by scientific data. For more information, visit www.revian.com.

