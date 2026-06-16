Revian Appoints Erin Gomez as Regional Director, West Coast

Experienced sales leader to support regional growth and provider engagement

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revian Inc., a medical technology company focused on innovative light therapies for hair and skin rejuvenation today announced the appointment of Erin Gomez as Regional Director, West Coast. This hire supports Revian's continued investment in regional execution and provider engagement.

Gomez brings extensive experience in practice development, sales leadership and healthcare services, with a strong track record across competitive markets.

"Erin brings a strong ability to execute at the regional level and support our provider partners," said Amy Keish, Senior Vice President of Sales. "As we continue to scale, her leadership will be key to driving performance and ensuring success in the field."

As Regional Director, Gomez will lead growth initiatives across the West Coast, focusing on increasing adoption, strengthening provider engagement and ensuring more patients have access to clinically proven hair growth solutions across key markets. Which reflects Revian's commitment to strengthening its field organization as demand for its technology continues to grow.

"Revian has built a strong foundation and there is significant opportunity to support providers and expand access across the West Coast," said Gomez. "I'm excited to work closely with providers and help bring clinically proven solutions to more patients."

With continued investment in regional leadership like Erin, the company is well positioned to expand its presence and drive adoption across priority markets.

About Revian, Inc.

Revian, an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC, is a medical technology innovator dedicated to stimulating the body's natural processes to rejuvenate skin and hair through patented therapies. Backed by scientific data and proven clinical results, Revian delivers effective, at-home treatments for men and women experiencing thinning hair. The company is committed to providing safe, evidence-based innovative solutions and partnering with healthcare providers to deliver meaningful outcomes. For more information, visit www.revian.com.

Contact: John Oakley, [email protected]

SOURCE REVIAN, Inc.