Revian Appoints Regenerative Medicine Expert Jordan R. Plews, PhD, as Scientific Advisor

Regenerative medicine professional to strengthen Revian's clinical research, scientific strategy, and innovation pipeline.

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revian Inc., a medical technology company focused on innovative light therapies for hair and skin rejuvenation, today announced the appointment of Jordan R. Plews, PhD, as Scientific Advisor. This appointment reflects Revian's commitment to advancing clinically grounded, evidence-based technologies.

Dr. Plews brings expertise spanning biotechnology, regenerative medicine, and medical aesthetics, reinforcing Revian's foundation of science-led innovation. A stem cell scientist and biochemical engineer, he has led the development and commercialization of breakthrough technologies, bridging scientific discovery with real-world clinical application.

"Jordan brings a rare combination of deep scientific expertise, translational experience, and industry perspective," said John Oakley, Chief Executive Officer of Revian. "His background will strengthen our efforts in physician education, clinical engagement, and scientific communication as we continue to grow."

In his role, Dr. Plews will help expand Revian's educational initiatives and contribute to the ongoing development of its technology platforms.

"What's compelling about Revian is the strength of its scientific foundation and the opportunity to build on it," said Dr. Plews. "My focus is translating complex biology into meaningful, measurable outcomes and doing so through real evidence rather than marketing alone."

Dr. Plews is an active speaker and educator within the regenerative medicine, longevity, and medical aesthetics communities, presenting at leading industry conferences worldwide.

As part of his ongoing work at the intersection of regenerative medicine and aesthetics, Dr. Plews will present "Regenerative Aesthetics: Exosomes, Secretomes, and Beyond!" during a CME session at The Aesthetic Show on Thursday, June 25, 2026 and participate in the "Innovations in Hair Restoration Treatments" session scheduled on Friday, June 26th. These presentations will highlight emerging developments in regenerative aesthetics and evidence-based approaches to supporting skin and hair health.

About Revian, Inc.

Revian, an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC, is a medical technology innovator dedicated to stimulating the body's natural processes to rejuvenate skin and hair through patented therapies. Backed by scientific data and proven clinical results, Revian delivers effective, at-home treatments for men and women experiencing thinning hair. The company is committed to providing safe, evidence-based innovative solutions and partnering with healthcare providers to deliver meaningful outcomes. For more information, visit www.revian.com.

Contact:

John Oakley, [email protected]

SOURCE REVIAN, Inc.