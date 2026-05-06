Revian Taps Industry Leader Tracy Geisler to Power Next Phase of Brand and Market Expansion

Industry veteran to lead marketing strategy and strengthen commercial execution

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revian Inc., a medical technology company focused on innovative light therapies for hair and skin rejuvenation, today announced the appointment of Tracy Geisler as Vice President of Marketing. This strategic hire marks a major step in the company's continued expansion, reinforcing its investment in brand and commercial execution.



"Tracy brings a proven ability to build and elevate brands, align strategy with execution and drive disciplined growth.," said John Oakley, Chief Executive Officer of Revian. "Her leadership will be critical as we expand across markets."



As Vice President of Marketing, she will lead brand strategy and will play a central role in commercial execution, shaping Revian's trajectory. She brings extensive experience building and growing high-performing brands across the aesthetic medical device industry, including Sciton, Lutronic, and Lumenis, where she built high-performing brands and translated innovation into market adoption.



Her appointment reflects Revian's focus on strengthening its commercial foundation as demand for its technology continues to grow.



"Revian is at a pivotal moment as we expand across global markets and enter new commercial channels," said Geisler. "By aligning brand and science with execution, we're positioned to accelerate adoption and establish a leadership position in hair growth."

About Revian, Inc.

Revian, an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC, is a medical technology innovator dedicated to stimulating the body's natural processes to rejuvenate skin and hair through patented therapies. Backed by scientific data and proven clinical results, Revian delivers effective, at-home treatments for men and women experiencing thinning hair. The company is committed to providing safe, evidence-based innovative solutions and partnering with healthcare providers to deliver meaningful outcomes. For more information, visit www.revian.com.

Contact:

John Oakley, [email protected]

SOURCE REVIAN, Inc.