Revian Secures up to $13 million in Financing Led by Flashpoint to Accelerate Commercialization

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revian, a leader in light therapy for hair regrowth, today announced it has secured up to $13 million, in gross proceeds, in financing led by Flashpoint, an international tech investment firm with approximately $600 million AUM focused on global tech companies. The mix of equity and growth debt funding will support Revian's commercial scale-up, product expansion, and launch of international operations.

Revian's FDA cleared at-home device utilizes patented dual-wavelength red light technology to stimulate nitric oxide production, which (1) inhibits 5-alpha reductase thereby reducing dihydrotestosterone (DHT) levels; (2) enhances scalp microcirculation and (3) reduces scalp inflammation. As a result, Revian's device addresses three well-established biological drivers of hair follicle miniaturization and progressive hair loss. This multi-targeted mechanism positions Revian as a clinically meaningful adjunct and, in select cases, a non-pharmacologic alternative to conventional therapies.

"We've gained tremendous conviction in Revian through the depth of their scientific documentation and the rigor of their clinical trials, as well as their cutting-edge digital technology, which clearly set them apart in the market," said Denis Mosolov, Managing Partner at Flashpoint Growth Debt. "Meeting and collaborating with the leadership team has only reinforced our confidence in John's ability to bring the vision for Revian to life, and we're genuinely excited to be part of this journey."

"This financing enables us to meet accelerating demand from medical practices nationwide while laying the foundation for our global expansion," said John Oakley, Chief Executive Officer of Revian. "We've demonstrated strong clinical results and a scalable physician-led model. Flashpoint's partnership allows us to extend that success to new markets and patients worldwide."

Revian's RED device has an app-integrated platform which enables physicians to monitor patient compliance in real time, an important differentiator in optimizing long-term treatment success and driving clinical accountability.

Tungsten Advisors acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

About the REVIAN Hair Growth Systems

The REVIAN Systems are FDA cleared, lightweight wireless caps which provide hair loss treatments for men and women using precision light. The devices' patented dual wavelength technology provides broad scalp coverage and better skin penetration, producing the best clinical trial performance of any hair rejuvenation treatment available on the market.

REVIAN uses a patented combination of two wavelengths of light to stimulate the production and release of nitric oxide, which is proven to increase local blood flow, reduce inflammation, and inhibit DHT production. This provides the right environment for new hair growth. REVIAN's cleared indication for use is for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia, to promote hair growth in males who have Norwood-Hamilton classifications of IIa-V patterns of hair loss and to treat androgenetic alopecia and to promote hair growth in females who have Ludwig-Savin Scale I-1 to II-4, II1, II2 or frontal patterns of hair loss; both with Fitzpatrick Skin Types I-IV.

About Revian, Inc.

Revian Inc., an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC, is a medical technology innovator dedicated to stimulating the body's natural processes to rejuvenate hair and skin with light. The company creates products that deliver precise wavelengths of light allowing people to experience its regenerative effect in the convenience of their own homes. Revian, backed by scientific data, is committed to partnering with healthcare providers, and other caring professionals, to deliver meaningful results. For more information visit www.revian.com.

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint is an international tech investment firm with approximately $600 million AUM focused on global tech companies originating from Europe and Israel. Flashpoint manages seven funds across three strategies: Venture Growth, Growth Debt, and Direct Secondary. The firm is headquartered in London and has offices in New York and Tel-Aviv.

Flashpoint Growth Debt has committed $70+ million in funding to a variety of fast growing tech startups across the global ecosystem, and continues to actively invest from its second vintage which reached final close in June 2025. For more information visit www.flashpointvc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Revian's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, and intentions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond Revian's control). These risks and uncertainties include: the need to attain and maintain profitability and fund growth; competition; regulatory risks; reliance on key personnel; and general economic and market risks and uncertainties, such as inflation and government shutdowns. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

John Oakley

Chief Executive Officer

Revian, Inc.

[email protected]

