Revibe Men's Health Adds New Provider, Dr. Leeann Prochaska, to its Federal Way Location

Dr. Prochaska joins Revibe Men's Health from Full Circle Health and Wellness where she served as a Naturopathic Physician.

"Leeann Prochaska brings a wealth of expertise to our Revibe Men's Health team. Her holistic approach and integration of clinical research to meet individualized needs will help patients realize their true potential in performing their best in all aspects of their lives," said Dr. Michael Krychman, Chief Medical Officer at Revibe Men's' Health.

Dr. Prochaska received her Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Science at Northwest Christian University and her Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine at Bastyr University, where she completed advanced training in craniosacral therapy, visceral manipulation, biofeedback, herbal medicine, and environmental medicine. Dr. Prochaska graduated summa cum laude from both universities.

About Revibe Men's Health

The best medicine is customized. That's why at Revibe Men's Health, we treat each patient as a unique individual. Whether you have low testosterone, ED, or other wellness concerns, our men's health specialists will work with you to build a tailored plan based on clinically proven, safe treatments. With a plan designed for you, you can perform your best. Revibe Men's Health operates in 10 states throughout the U.S. and has offered care to thousands of men since 2011. Learn more at https://revibemenshealth.com/

