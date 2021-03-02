Revibe Men's Health Announces Appointment of Dr. Michael Krychman as Chief Medical Officer

Revibe Men's Health announced that Dr. Michael Krychman has been appointed Chief Medical Officer. Tweet this

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Krychman, a world-renowned sexual health expert, to the Revibe Men's Health team. His extensive medical background and expertise in men's health will help strengthen Revibe's offerings and expand our presence throughout the US. Dr. Krychman's unique approach of viewing general health as sexual health and sexual health as general health will allow us to approach each patient from a holistic perspective," said Patricia Scheller, CEO of Revibe Men's Health Business Management.

As a doctor of sexual medicine, a clinical sexual counselor, and author, Dr Krychman has devoted his career to helping patients and their partners overcome sexual health challenges and experience a higher quality of physical intimacy. Dr. Krychman concurrently runs the Southern California Center for Sexual Health and Survivorship Medicine and serves as a Health Science Clinical Professor at University of California Irvine.

"I'm excited to help Revibe Men's Health continue providing precision and personalized treatment plans to men. Within the everchanging health landscape, Revibe Men's Health has the unique opportunity to offer treatments tailored specifically to the individual to optimize their overall health and wellbeing," said Dr. Michael Krychman.

Dr. Krychman received his Doctorate in Medicine and Masters in Surgery from the McGill University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Cedar Sinai Medical Center, in Los Angeles, California. Dr. Krychman currently serves as an active member of the International Society of Sexual Medicine (ISSM) and as well as the Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA).

About Revibe Men's Health

The best medicine is customized. That's why at Revibe Men's Health, we treat each patient as a unique individual. Whether you have low testosterone, ED, or other wellness concerns, our men's health specialists will work with you to build a tailored plan based on clinically proven, safe treatments. With a plan designed for you, you can perform your best. Revibe Men's Health operates in 10 states throughout the U.S. and has offered care to thousands of men since 2011.

Learn more at https://revibemenshealth.com/

SOURCE Revibe Men's Health

