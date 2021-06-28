Revibe Men's Health Announces New Provider, Josephine R. Salazar, to Join San Antonio Location
Josephine R. Salazar MSN, AGPCNP-BC, brings more than a decade of men's health experience.
Jun 28, 2021, 10:00 ET
HONOLULU, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revibe Men's Health, a men's health and wellness center with locations across the US, today announced that Josephine R. Salazar MSN, AGPCNP-BC, has been hired as the Health Care Provider in its San Antonio location. Josephine's experience spans across internal medicine, primary care, specialty surgery, pre/post-op, and OR.
Josephine brings to the organization more than 10 years of men's health and urology experience and a deep understanding of the importance of men's sexual health as it can often contribute to other areas of health for men that are often overlooked. At Revibe Men's Health, Josephine will work with patients to optimize treatment plans for erectile dysfunction and low-testosterone that can help them perform in all aspects of their lives. Additionally, she is trained in the most advanced treatments for ED; focused ultrasound Renaissance Wave™ Therapy and platelet-rich plasma (PRP).
"We are thrilled to welcome Josephine Salazar to the Revibe Men's Health team. Her extensive background in men's health and expertise will help strengthen Revibe's offerings," said Dr. Michael Krychman, Chief Medical Officer of Revibe Men's Health.
Josephine joins Revibe Men's Health from OMV Medical Corporation, where she served as an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner and completed physical and mental health assessments for active-duty United States Airforce members. She also spent 8 years working at Urology San Antonio, the largest urology group in south Texas. Josephine received both her Bachelor's of Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University.
About Revibe Men's Health
The best medicine is customized. That's why at Revibe Men's Health, we treat each patient as a unique individual. Whether you have low testosterone, ED, or other wellness concerns, our men's health specialists will work with you to build a tailored plan based on clinically proven, safe treatments. With a plan designed for you, you can perform your best. Revibe Men's Health operates in 10 states throughout the U.S. and has offered care to thousands of men since 2011.
Learn more at https://revibemenshealth.com/
