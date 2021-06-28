Revibe Men's Health Announces New Provider, Josephine R. Salazar, to Join San Antonio Location

Revibe Men's Health announced that Josephine R. Salazar MSN, AGPCNP-BC, has joined its San Antonio location. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to welcome Josephine Salazar to the Revibe Men's Health team. Her extensive background in men's health and expertise will help strengthen Revibe's offerings," said Dr. Michael Krychman, Chief Medical Officer of Revibe Men's Health.

Josephine joins Revibe Men's Health from OMV Medical Corporation, where she served as an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner and completed physical and mental health assessments for active-duty United States Airforce members. She also spent 8 years working at Urology San Antonio, the largest urology group in south Texas. Josephine received both her Bachelor's of Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University.

About Revibe Men's Health

The best medicine is customized. That's why at Revibe Men's Health, we treat each patient as a unique individual. Whether you have low testosterone, ED, or other wellness concerns, our men's health specialists will work with you to build a tailored plan based on clinically proven, safe treatments. With a plan designed for you, you can perform your best. Revibe Men's Health operates in 10 states throughout the U.S. and has offered care to thousands of men since 2011.

Learn more at https://revibemenshealth.com/

