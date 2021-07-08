Revibe Men's Health Launches Weight Loss Center of Excellence in its Tulsa Location With Plans to Launch in Several Other Locations

Revibe Men's Health Tulsa has begun to offer weight loss treatments specific to each man's unique health goals. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to enhance Revibe's personalized offerings with the addition of our weight loss treatments. I'm excited to bring my previous experience of working in the military and helping Marine's maintain a proper weight to support patients at Revibe throughout their journey to achieve the results they are looking for. With weight loss treatments complementing men's Low-Testosterone symptoms, men will be able to perform their best across all areas of their lives," said Eric Ramos, a Physician's Assistant at Revibe Men's Heath in Tulsa.

Revibe Men's Health plans to launch its weight loss offerings in several of its existing locations before the end of 2021. With this extended launch, they plan to partner with appropriate health-based meal delivery services, DNA based nutritional analysis and supplements, exercise regimens, appetite suppressants, sculpting treatments and other weight management programs tailored to men's weight loss goals.

About Revibe Men's Health

The best medicine is customized. That's why at Revibe Men's Health, we treat each patient as a unique individual. Whether you have low testosterone, ED, or other wellness concerns, our men's health specialists will work with you to build a tailored plan based on clinically proven, safe treatments. With a plan designed for you, you can perform your best. Revibe Men's Health operates in 10 states throughout the U.S. and has offered care to thousands of men since 2011. Learn more at https://revibemenshealth.com/

