Review Cannabis Event MJ Unpacked Announces the Debut of the MJU Venture Summit

The focused program will be exclusively available to venture fund managers, family office executives, and UHNW individuals, featuring top thought leaders in the cannabis industry

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently dubbed the cannabis industry's most inventive conference, MJ Unpacked announced the launch of the MJU Venture Summit to be held on Wednesday, September 28, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, in conjunction with the larger exclusive cannabis trade event.

Attendance at the MJU Venture Summit is exclusive to venture fund managers, family office executives and UHNW individuals actively investing in the cannabis space and requires registration for MJ Unpacked.

The half-day program will kick off at noon on Wednesday with a hosted lunch and networking, followed by high-level relevant discussions for the investor set in the cannabis space. The program will close with a champagne networking session before feeding into the Brand Experience Hall opening reception at MJ Unpacked, featuring some of the most innovative and successful brands from every adult-use market in the United States.

Speakers from Verano, Terrapin Care Station, Cowan & Co, the Canadian Stock Exchange, American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp (ATACH), the US Cannabis Council, Poseidon Investment Management, Merida Capital Holdings, and BDSA will headline sessions at the MJU Venture Summit. Sessions will focus on investor-relevant topics, including utilizing public market capital, the latest updates for federal reform, global markets reports, and an exits panel.

"There has been strong interest by the investment community to have a private gathering of fund managers to connect," stated George Jage, co-founder of MJ Unpacked. "Most deals today are being syndicated, and new funds and sources of capital are emerging in the space that will greatly benefit from the networking and learning opportunity. And as we grow, the opportunity for private equity and institutional investors to have a home to glean the insights they need will be essential."

MJ Unpacked is the only national cannabis event exclusively for cannabis brands, retail executives, and accredited investors actively investing in cannabis. The event will be held September 28-30 at the MGM Grand Convention Center in Las Vegas. Registration is available through www.mjunpacked.com . Investors are required to register for MJ Unpacked and meet the event's registration requirements to access the MJU Venture Summit.

