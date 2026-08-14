Review-Journal's Mary Hynes Selected for Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame

Veteran journalist honored for more than three decades of reporting, editing and newsroom leadership; former RJ columnist Ron Kantowski and former RJ reporter Howard Stutz also named to 2026 class

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Mary Hynes has been selected for induction into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame, recognition of her distinguished journalism career spanning more than three decades as a reporter, editor and newsroom leader in Nevada.

Hynes joined the Review-Journal in 1988 and has served in numerous roles, including reporter, assistant city editor, city editor, health reporter and investigative reporter. As city editor from 2000 to 2012, she directed coverage of many of Southern Nevada's most significant stories, including the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and their Las Vegas connections, the Yucca Mountain Project, the Great Recession, major public corruption cases and public health crises.

After serving in communications leadership roles with MGM Resorts International for a few years, Hynes returned to the Review-Journal in 2019. Since her return, she has played a key role in award-winning coverage of the Alpine Motel apartments fire, reported extensively on the COVID-19 pandemic and done impactful reporting on the newspaper's investigative reporting team.

"It is an honor to be recognized in this manner," Hynes said. "It is truly also more about the work than receiving recognition, but the recognition is very nice."

"Mary's career has exemplified the highest standards of journalism," Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. "Whether leading newsroom coverage of major breaking news events or producing deeply reported investigative work, she has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to public-service journalism. Her impact on Nevada journalism, and on generations of journalists she has mentored, makes this recognition exceptionally well-deserved."

Hynes was named Nevada's Outstanding Journalist in both 1994 and 2025, earning the honor 31 years apart, a testament to the consistency and excellence of her work. She mentored journalists who later advanced to national news organizations, including ProPublica, The Wall Street Journal, NBC News and The Associated Press.

The Review-Journal also congratulates Ron Kantowski, a retired Review-Journal sports columnist and sportswriter, who was selected for induction alongside Hynes. Kantowski spent nearly four decades covering sports in Southern Nevada, including 13 years at the RJ, where he became known for his distinctive voice, humor and ability to tell the human stories behind the games. His work chronicled the evolution of Las Vegas into a major sports city and earned him recognition as the 2016 Nevada Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

Hynes and Kantowski are among four journalists chosen for the Nevada Press Foundation's 2026 Hall of Fame class. Nevada Independent gaming and business reporter Howard Stutz, who previously worked for the Review-Journal, and longtime Las Vegas Sun editorial cartoonist Mike Smith will join Hynes and Kantowski in the hall of fame class. They will be honored during induction ceremonies Sept. 26, 2026, at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas.

About the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Since 1909, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's comprehensive media leader. What began as a local newspaper has evolved into a multimedia organization with global reach, delivering news and information through ReviewJournal.com, niche publications, e-newsletters, digital platforms, custom content, production services and innovative advertising solutions.

Media Contact

Tracey Kennedy

Vice President, Marketing

Las Vegas Review-Journal

[email protected]

Cell: 512-705-1361

SOURCE Las Vegas Review-Journal