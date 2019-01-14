Review Panel for Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project Announces Date for Public Hearing

OTTAWA, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Review Panel established to conduct an environmental assessment of the proposed Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project (the Project) has determined that the information provided by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority can now be discussed at the public hearing.

The Review Panel recognizes that a number of outstanding concerns and questions remain, and considers that the most effective approach to advance the Panel's understanding of the potential adverse environmental effects of the Project and the marine shipping associated with the Project is to move to the next stage of the environmental assessment process. The public hearing is designed to address many of the topics the Panel and the public remain concerned about.

Next Steps

The Review Panel intends to start the hearing on May 14, 2019, in Delta, British Columbia. A hearing schedule with the timing and locations of all hearing sessions will be made public once confirmed. The hearing will be open to the public to observe in person or via a live webcast and/or audio-cast.

Participation

If a member of the public has an interest in the Project, they may participate at the public hearing by filing a written submission, or making an oral statement. Anyone who wishes to participate at the public hearing must register as a Participant by March 22, 2019. Detailed information on how to request to participate and what should be included in a request is contained in the Public Hearing Procedures, Attachment A.

Media are also invited to observe the public hearing and do not need to register in advance.

Important deadlines for participating at the public hearing

Activity Deadline Date Deadline to Register as a Participant March 22, 2019 Deadline to submit Written Submissions April 15, 2019 Deadline to submit Motions May 6, 2019 Deadline to submit Oral presentations One week prior to scheduled presentation Start of Hearing May 14, 2019

All documents related to the environmental assessment of the proposed Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project, are available on the Canadian Environmental Assessment Registry at: https://www.ceaa-acee.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/80054.

Questions about the public hearing or the environmental assessment process for the Project can be directed to the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project Secretariat.

