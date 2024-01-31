Reviewers Bestow a Literary Global Gold Award 2023 on Dr. Zekeh Gbotokuma's Book, OBAMANOMICS AND FRANCISCONOMICS

BALTIMORE, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OBAMANOMICS AND FRANCISCONOMICS won the LITERARY GLOBAL BOOK AWARDS (LGBA) 2023 in the category of Social Change. In the December 20, 2023, email announcement with the subject line, "** LGBA WINNER**," LITERARY GLOBAL wrote, inter alia,

Literary Global Book Awards 5-Star Winner Seal. It is bestowed on OBAMANOMICS AND FRANCISCONOMICS as the winning book in the category of Social Change. Author Zekeh S. Gbotokuma holds a copy of OBAMANOMICS AND FRANCISCONOMICS, Winner of three International Literary Awards (Milano 2022; Cattolica 2023, and Literary Global Book Awards 2023 in the Category of Social Change).

"Congratulations on your book being awarded a category prize in the inaugural Literary Global Book Awards! … Rest assured that your work will take center stage in our efforts to showcase […] the exceptional talent you've brought to the literary community. Your contribution is invaluable, and we are committed to ensuring it receives the recognition and appreciation it deserves. Your success is a testament to your talent, […], and the impact your words have on readers. You have achieved a remarkable feat, and we applaud your ability to captivate audiences with your compelling narratives. [...]."

The book was among the category winning works earning a 5-Star (Gold) rating. According to the reviewers, "The Literary Global Gold Award is bestowed on books that we found to be polished in their delivery of creative content, possess a meticulous development of distinctive characters and an imaginative plot that supports an impactful theme, and contains stylistic prose that transforms words into an exquisite book." (https://literaryglobal.com/).

The prestigious Winner Seal and Certificate are "not just a symbol of recognition; it opens a multitude of doors for you as an author. These seals and certificates serve as powerful tools to amplify your success and enhance your presence in the literary world." The win is the third consecutive accolade. It confirms Pegasus International's Literary Awards bestowed on the book in Milan (2022) and Cattolica, Italy (2023). The Jury praised the book as "an extraordinary work" [that is] particularly intelligent, fascinating, and thought-provoking."

As a 'cosmocitizen,' or "Mr. Global" in Prof. V.Y. Mudimbe's words, Gbotokuma is delighted to receive literary prizes that contain the terms 'International' and 'Global' in their names. He is grateful to Pegasus for starting his 'winning streak' that culminated in the LGBA 2023. These recognitions are a testament to the reviewers' appreciation for President Obama's and Pope Francis' leadership on poverty, climate change, and immigration. Moreover, the recognitions are powerful records for a scholar seeking full professorship.

Obamanomics and Francisconomics (Europe Books, 2022) is a critical economics theory that rejects 'trickle-down economics.' 'Obamanomics' is a 'middle-class economics' that is characterized by care, "fair share," and "fair shot." 'Francisconomics' is a Gospel-based economics that is rooted in the Catholic social thought. Both Obama and Francis call for a life style change in a concerted effort to rescue our planet from irreversible destruction. They exhort everyone to join 'the Green Revolution' and practice a sustainability-conscious 'green economy.'

The book is available through the publisher, Amazon, many European and North American bookstores, and the author.

LITERARY GLOBAL's mission is "to empower storytellers from diverse backgrounds to share their narratives with the global community."

DR. GBOTOKUMA is a Congolese-American award-winning author, lexicographer, globetrotter, and polyglot. He is an Associate Professor of Philosophy at Morgan State University from which he received the DR. SANDYE JEAN MCINTYRE, II INTERNATIONAL AWARD 2008 for his "extraordinary commitment to global learning and international understanding." He is the Founder of Polyglots in Action for Diversity, Inc., (PAD), and one of "the Key Figures in the African Intellectual Revolution" (QUORA). His publications include, Democracy and Demographics in the USA, and A Pan African Encyclopedia, etc.

He is available for invited lectures (in English, French, and Italian) on his book-related topics in the USA and internationally.

