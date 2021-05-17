Review's New Technologies & Treatments Meeting Goes High Tech and All Virtual in June

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With many doctors still wanting the flexibility to attend meetings virtually, Review Group today announced an enhanced all-virtual event, New Technologies & Treatments (NT&T) in Eye Care Summer 2021 conference, offering an interactive format and numerous opportunities for attendees to gain clinical pearls and knowledge in areas critical to their practice.

The Review Group includes Review of Optometry, Review of Ophthalmology, Review of Cornea and Contact Lenses and Retina Specialist. Published by Jobson Healthcare Information, the journals provide the latest clinical insight and education to optometrists and ophthalmologists.

Scheduled June 11-12, the conference will feature "Grand Rounds in Retina, Glaucoma and Anterior Segment Disease," and additional talks on glaucoma, retinal disease, and ocular surface disease, especially in the area of new pharmaceutical agents and technologies.

The conference will be chaired by Paul Karpecki, OD, FAAO, Chief Clinical Editor for Review of Optometry, Clinical Director, Corneal Services and Advanced Ocular Surface Disease at Kentucky Eye Institute and a clinician for Gaddie Eye Centers.

"Attendees can still expect very practical, collaborative and speaker-approachable programs," Dr. Karpecki said. "We've just found a way to carry over the hallmarks of our live meetings to a virtual format. Also, there are so many new pharmaceutical agents and technologies that have been approved recently, and this has really lent itself to a much more 'New Tech and Treatments' approach, especially with new drugs."

In addition to gaining a greater understanding about conditions routinely encountered in daily practice, attendees will also learn about rare ocular cases and presentations, which will allow them to gain a better understanding and ability to recognize and effectively manage these unique conditions. NT&T's summer meeting will offer even more moderator-and-panel sessions and discussions than previous years.

ODs will be able to earn up to 12 live Council on Optometric Practitioner Education (COPE) credits. The long-running meeting series is known for its conversational tone and for the camaraderie that develops between lecturers and attendees, aspects which will remain an integral part of NT&T's summer conference virtual platform. Powered by MedscapeLIVE! the virtual event will deliver networking opportunities, gamification and other features to create a learning environment that is immersive and interactive.

Other experts who will share their experiences include Aaron Bronner OD, FAAO, Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute; Ami Halvorson, OD, FAAO, Clinic Director, Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute; Elise Kramer, OD, FAAO, FSLS, Miami and Weston Contact Lens Institutes and Public Education Chair for the Scleral Lens Education Society; Carolyn Majcher, OD, FAAO, FORS, Associate Professor Director of Residency Programs at Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry; Justin Schweitzer, OD, FAAO, Vance Thompson Vision; Jessica Steen, OD, FAAO, Associate Professor Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry; Walter Whitley, OD, MBA, FAAO, Director of Optometric Services, Residency Program Supervisor Virginia Eye Consultants; and Mary Beth Yackey, OD, FAAO, Partner/Owner Cincinnati Vision Partners.

Review Group partners with Salus University for those ODs who are licensed in states that require COPE-accredited CE.

For more information about New Technologies & Treatments in Eye Care Summer 2021, visit https://na.eventscloud.com/website/20642/.

About Review Group

The Review Group includes the titles Review of Optometry, Review of Ophthalmology, Review of Cornea and Contact Lenses and Retina Specialist--a series of printed publications, affiliated websites, e-newsletters and other digital products designed to provide robust clinical insight and education to optometrists and ophthalmologists.

About Jobson Healthcare Information

Jobson Healthcare Information (JHI) is a premier healthcare information, education and marketing services provider, with leading positions in a variety of growing healthcare markets such as pharmacy, eye care and clinician (physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants). Through its diversified, multi-channel portfolio of marketing services, information databases, publications, medical education programs, events, websites and other digital and traditional media services, JHI is uniquely positioned to inform and educate a highly targeted network of over one million healthcare professionals across multiple specialties.

JHI is comprised of three separate functional business groups organized to independently deliver comprehensive medical information and communications to the healthcare community: Marketing Services, Information Services and Education Services. Each group has a portfolio of trusted, well-recognized brands that are entrenched leaders in their respective industry specialties.

About MedscapeLIVE!

MedscapeLIVE! delivers live peer to peer experiences both in person and virtually. MedscapeLIVE! events create a community of collaboration and engagement for health care practitioners worldwide. With turn-key conference management services and support, including best-in-class technology platforms and production teams, MedscapeLIVE! produces over 400 events annually ranging from impactful intimate sessions to large multi-day proprietary conferences.

About Medscape

Medscape is the leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for health care professionals. Medscape offers specialists, primary care physicians, and other health professionals the most robust and integrated medical information and educational tools.

