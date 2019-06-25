ReviewTrackers Partners with PeakSpan Capital on $10 Million Series-B Fundraise

CHICAGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReviewTrackers, a Chicago-based provider of review and customer feedback solutions for businesses, announced today a new growth fundraising round of $10M from PeakSpan Capital.

This latest round of funding comes at an important time for brick-and-mortar businesses. Online reviews are driving more and more purchase decisions as 94% of consumers now say that a negative review has convinced them to avoid a business. The new funds will be allocated to strengthening ReviewTrackers' core product offering, scaling sales and customer success teams.

"I am so excited about accelerating our mission to help businesses take action today and predict tomorrow," said CEO Chris Campbell. "This year we will surpass a significant milestone by helping 100k businesses deliver a better customer experience and grow their revenue."

ReviewTrackers was founded just over seven years ago. The company started out as a few people crowded around a single desk and is now an organization serving tens of thousands of businesses. Since that time, the company has helped small, medium, and enterprise businesses across many industries monitor their reviews and customer feedback. This round of funding will further solidify ReviewTrackers' presence in Chicago and expand its workforce to drive future growth. They will be hiring over 100 people to support team growth in downtown Chicago.

"We've been following ReviewTrackers for over two years and in a world of empty product claims from noisy competitors, we've been super impressed with their exceptional ability to capture large volumes of reviews while synthesizing them into actionable insights," said Phil Dur, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at PeakSpan Capital.

"With consumers trusting online reviews more than ever, and businesses without adequate tools to manage them, we have a significant opportunity to step in and operationalize that process while driving significant revenue growth," said Campbell.

About ReviewTrackers:

ReviewTrackers empowers 65,000+ businesses to understand their customers better through advanced review and customer feedback technology. RT's business solutions allow for analyzing, amplifying, and maximizing customer feedback to accelerate customer acquisition and improve customer retention while driving more authentic connections with customers. Learn more at ReviewTrackers.com .

About PeakSpan:

PeakSpan Capital is a growth equity firm based in New York City and Silicon Valley, with a focused mission to be the partner of choice for growth stage entrepreneurial teams who are building amazing software targeted at business buyers of all sizes -- from very small businesses to large enterprises. PeakSpan combines deep domain expertise within a select number of themes with a homegrown, proprietary technology platform providing visibility into company and market performance, to help entrepreneurs drive resilient, risk-adjusted value creation. Learn more at PeakSpan.com .

