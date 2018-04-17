Rev.io Announces Newly Developed REST API to Support Partnership Initiative at Channel Partners Conference & EXPO

Rev.io's new REST API gives clients and partners access to their usage-rating, metered billing, customer data, and inventory catalog via easy to implement integrations. After celebrating their 15-year anniversary, achieving 100 active clients, and experiencing 27% growth in 2017, Rev.io expects these product improvements to make 2018 another record-breaking year.

In the evolving Communications and IoT market, the Atlanta-based software provider has strived to preparing clients with tools for success. Last year, Rev.io released 1,845 improvements to the platform, including a suite of IoT features and 130 customer suggestions from the Rev.io Ideas forum. This year, by revealing their REST API, Rev.io hopes to expand partnerships and has encouraged other companies to utilize the REST API to create integrations with their monetization engine.

As Founder and CTO of Rev.io, Ross Overstreet led the REST API project. "Over the last year, we've carefully designed and developed our REST API. Passion for innovation is one of our company values and it ensures that we hold ourselves to the highest technology standards. We want to support our clients by providing modern technologies and tools. Building the REST API empowers our clients to fully integrate Rev.io with other systems," says Overstreet.

The new API Development Portal combined with an API-first architecture will allow Communications and IoT service providers to have an improved developer experience. Rev.io clients will be able to fully integrate with proprietary or partner systems, access a library of documentation, and enjoy the quality and usability improvements gained by moving from a SOAP API to a REST API.

"Rev.io exist to help our clients grow revenue efficiently," says Rev.io's CEO, Brent Maropis. "The REST API will empower our clients to create new integrations with ease. We're focused on helping Rev.io clients stay lean, improve time-to-market, and beat their competition. Additionally, the REST API enables Rev.io to strengthen partnerships through deeper integrations with industry leaders in Communications and IoT."

Launching their REST API will make it even easier for Rev.io to build deep connections to other leaders in the Communications and IoT ecosystem. Implementing the REST API and encouraging API adoption are the first steps in their partnership expansion effort. Streamlining back-office operations, reducing manual errors, and ensuring billing accuracy are just a few ways Rev.io clients benefit from new provisioning and partnerships.

Rev.io exists to help clients grow revenue efficiently. The REST API development will continue through 2018 as Rev.io makes enhancements to the existing functionality. By constantly evolving their platform, the growing Billing-as-a-Service provider has empowered their clients to grow by more than double the industry average for the last 4 years.

ABOUT REV.IO

Rev.io, recognized as an Inc. 5000 company, provides sophisticated billing-as-a-service (BaaS) to communications and Internet of Things (IoT) service providers, enabling them to manage their end customers' subscriptions, usage, taxation, billing, and payments. To learn more about Rev.io, go to the Rev.io website or give us a call at 866-470-5502.

