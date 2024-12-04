Rev.io Wins Legal Judgement and Damages against "OCDA Official" in Relation to Altercation and Online Attacks

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rev.io announced today that the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia, has ruled in Rev.io's favor against "OCDA Official" and its owner, Carliemar White III, in a lawsuit brought by Rev.io related to an incident at Rev.io's Atlanta headquarters on July 16, 2024.

On that day, while impersonating a government official serving an official complaint, Mr. White and OCDA attempted to gain entry to the offices of Rev.io, engaged in a physical altercation with our CEO Brent Maropis, and leveled profane, defamatory accusations against Mr. Maropis and several of our employees. Mr. White's "team member" recorded these interactions and posted videos of them onto OCDA's social media pages, where they were widely circulated on major platforms.

As a result of these actions, Rev.io and several of our employees were the victims of consistent harassment, prompting the company's legal action which commenced on August 12, 2024.

The Superior Court gave its final order on November 18, 2024, which included a permanent injunction on OCDA and Mr. White publishing any more videos pertaining to Rev.io on social media platforms, while also ordering them to remove existing all videos of the interactions. The Court also awarded Rev.io and Mr. Maropis compensatory damages related to this event, to be paid by OCDA and Mr. White.

The following statement was provided by Brent Maropis related to the case and the Court's ruling:

"Earlier this year, Rev.io was the target of a malicious prank by a former employee, who sent OCDA a fabricated 'complaint' about the company and a member of its leadership team. Unfortunately, OCDA is not a good-natured organization but rather a predatory entity that has damaged dozens of businesses around the country through harmful, slanderous accusations rooted in similarly false 'complaints.' These accusations are then posted in social media videos, endangering both the businesses and the individuals involved.

Rev.io was one of this organization's victims, and we did not intend to stand by while our good name, and the names of our employees, were damaged by these videos. We were particularly disgusted by their accusations of racism toward me and other employees, which spilled over into an online mob.

Rev.io is a diverse company that welcomes team members of all backgrounds to join us, and we also operate as a true meritocracy. Therefore, we are inherently an anti-racist organization. We do not tolerate attacks suggesting otherwise to any of our employees, whether it be our CEO or an entry-level contributor.

Rev.io condemns any individual or organization that would engage in this type of behavior, which seeks to exploit societal divisions for money and personal recognition. We are pleased with the ruling of the Superior Court of Fulton County, and we hope that the Court's judgement will deter any unscrupulous people like this from attacking businesses and individuals in this fashion ever again."

Please direct all inquiries to [email protected].

