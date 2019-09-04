Revionics' 10th Annual Insight 2019 Forum Tackles Retailers' Pricing Challenges and Need for Agility

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Revionics Insight retail summit's theme this year, Adapting to the Velocity of Change, gets at the heart on what is weighing most on retailers today: how to stay relevant, customer-centric, innovative, tech-savvy and competitive while ensuring continued growth, profitability and strong customer loyalty. Technology innovation that leverages AI and machine learning is critical to retailers' survival, and it will be a topic of much focus at the event, which is Revionics' 10th annual summit.

Revionics Insight 2019 is being held September 15-18, 2019, in gorgeous La Jolla, California at the Hilton Torrey Pines. The event includes dynamic keynotes, highly interactive sessions, powerful peer-to-peer networking opportunities and fun social outings that take full advantage of the special things the San Diego area has to offer. Retailers globally will be able to exchange best practices, proven strategies, new technologies and plans on how they are Adapting to the Velocity of Change.

Highlights of Keynotes and General Sessions:

Jim Carroll , futurist, trends and innovation expert on "Aligning to Acceleration: Innovating in Retail the Era of Relentless Velocity"

, futurist, trends and innovation expert on "Aligning to Acceleration: Innovating in Retail the Era of Relentless Velocity" Jorge Perez , Vice President, Global Pricing Strategy for Dell Technologies on "Transformation within a Transformative Innovator: Embracing the Velocity of Change at Dell Technologies"

, Vice President, Global Pricing Strategy for Dell Technologies on "Transformation within a Transformative Innovator: Embracing the Velocity of Change at Dell Technologies" Trevor Gormley , Founder and CEO of Millennial View on "Moving at Millennial Velocity: Gaining a Retail Competitive Edge"

, Founder and CEO of Millennial View on "Moving at Millennial Velocity: Gaining a Retail Competitive Edge" Steve Dennis , President of Sageberry Consulting on "The Journey to Remarkable: Reimagining Retail In The Age of Amazon"

The Elevate Retail Awards: Retailers Going Above and Beyond

Another repeat attraction at Insight is Revionics' Elevate Retail Awards. Revionics will recognize retailers who have achieved strong ROI and performance improvements by leveraging Revionics services and solutions. In addition, they have demonstrated strong success in adopting innovative strategies and technologies that ensure a customer-centric culture with healthy loyalty, competitiveness and profitability. To view last year's winners, click here.

For more information or to register for this event, click here.

About Revionics, Inc.

Revionics is a global SaaS provider of science-based pricing, promotion, space and competitive insight for innovative retailers. Revionics helps retailers around the world gain a competitive edge by managing and optimizing their pricing, promotions, markdowns, and space. Created by retail experts, Revionics' cloud-based SaaS solutions deliver amazing year-over-year ROI with an attractive total cost of ownership.

Embracing the retail and science in its core DNA, Revionics delivers machine learning solutions that retailers use to translate shopper insights and competitive response into high-impact results. With Revionics, retailers gain leading-edge capabilities, an invested partner and an evolving solution for today's dynamic retail landscape.

Predictive. Prescriptive. Profitable Retailing. Expect Nothing Less.

