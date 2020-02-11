Revionics Expands Leadership Team to Capitalize on Continued Global Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revionics, a provider of retail pricing, promotions, markdowns and advanced analytics solutions, today announced the expansion of its leadership team to include Jonathan Dampier, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Mike Ryan, Senior Vice President of Global Science. These new appointments will support the company's strategic objectives and growth in North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM.

This announcement comes shortly after Revionics was ranked as a leading software provider in multiple categories, including ROI and Overall Performance, by top-tier retailers in the 2020 RIS Software Leaderboard survey. This study is in its 20th year and considered one of the most influential studies in the retail industry.

"As we continue to increase our market share worldwide, these leaders will bring their deep retail and technology-focused expertise to help support our sales, marketing and product development efforts," said Revionics Chairman and CEO Marc H. Hafner. "Working with some of the most respected and innovative retailers, our team is committed to always delivering customer-centric solutions and services, which help our customers thrive in this highly-competitive, omnichannel retail environment."

Jonathan Dampier, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing

Jonathan has 25 years of global experience in building and running marketing teams focused on increasing market share and revenues. Jonathan has led strategic marketing efforts for retail-focused companies such as RetailMeNot and Newgistics. For Dell Technologies, he served as Senior Director of Global Solutions Marketing. He focuses on building high performing teams and taking companies to the next level through impactful digital marketing strategies and creating high-levels of customer engagement.

Mike Ryan, Senior Vice President of Global Science

Mike is a proven and innovative technology leader with a strong record of driving growth for retail and technology organizations globally. He has held senior level engineering, technology and data science positions at companies such as RetailMeNot, TicketNetwork and ESPN. At ESPN he led the efforts for strategy, partnerships and technology. Mike has a passion and excels in the areas of predictive analytics and machine learning, which help make digital products more effective.

About Revionics, Inc.

Revionics is a global SaaS provider of science-based pricing, promotion, and competitive insight for innovative retailers. Revionics helps retailers around the world gain a competitive edge by managing and optimizing their pricing, promotions, markdowns, and advanced analytics. Created by retail experts, Revionics' cloud-based SaaS solutions deliver amazing year-over-year ROI with an attractive total cost of ownership.

Embracing the retail and science in its core DNA, Revionics delivers machine learning solutions that retailers use to translate shopper insights and competitive response into high-impact results. With Revionics, retailers gain leading-edge capabilities, an invested partner and an evolving solution for today's dynamic retail landscape.

Predictive. Prescriptive. Profitable Retailing. Expect Nothing Less.

SOURCE Revionics, Inc.

