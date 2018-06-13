Revionics Hosts Retail Executive Summit in London featuring Guest Speakers from Lenta, Reitan Convenience and Leading Industry Analysts

The summit content is highly targeted to help retailers avoid pricing and promotional pitfalls, and it also includes peer-to-peer exchanges, powerful panel discussions and up-to-the-minute industry trends and insights. The event will also feature plenty of networking opportunities, so one-to-one insights can be exchanged.

Details follow:

The Art & Science of High Impact Pricing and Promotions | 27 June 2018 | 8:30 – 16:00 (BST) | DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel London - Victoria

Featured Speakers:

George Lawrie , VP and Principal Analyst, Forrester, "What Your Shoppers Really Want: Secrets to Meaningful Prices, Personalization and Promotions"

, VP and Principal Analyst, Forrester, "What Your Shoppers Really Want: Secrets to Meaningful Prices, Personalization and Promotions" Robert Gregory , Global Research Director, PlanetRetail, "The Future of the European Retail Landscape"

, Global Research Director, PlanetRetail, "The Future of the European Retail Landscape" Joachim Paulsen , Head of Pricing, Reitan Convenience and Herman Tinga , Chief Commercial Officer, Lenta, panelists, "From Plan to Reality: Taking the AI Price Optimization Journey"

, Head of Pricing, Reitan Convenience and , Chief Commercial Officer, Lenta, panelists, "From Plan to Reality: Taking the AI Price Optimization Journey" Jeff Moore , Chief Science Officer, Revionics, "Uncovering the Mystery Around Artificial Intelligence in Pricing"

For more information, or to register for this event, click here. For complimentary copies of the research findings cited in this press release, email: info@revionics.com.

