Revionics Hosts Retail Executive Summit in London featuring Guest Speakers from Lenta, Reitan Convenience and Leading Industry Analysts

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's complex retail environment, retailers are are frequently prey to pricing and promotional pitfalls that damage their brand and cost them profits, margins and customer loyalty. At its upcoming Retail Executive Summit, leading industry analysts from Forrester and Planet Retail will be featured as guest speakers to discuss the future state of retail and share related research. The summit will also feature innovative retailers from Lenta and Reitan Convenience on a panel exploring how they have brought their organizations successfully along the journey of leveraging AI-based price optimization to give their customers carefully crafted, relevant pricing while delivering measurable business results.
The summit content is highly targeted to help retailers avoid pricing and promotional pitfalls, and it also includes peer-to-peer exchanges, powerful panel discussions and up-to-the-minute industry trends and insights. The event will also feature plenty of networking opportunities, so one-to-one insights can be exchanged.
Details follow:
The Art & Science of High Impact Pricing and Promotions | 27 June 2018 | 8:30 – 16:00 (BST) | DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel London - Victoria
Featured Speakers:
- George Lawrie, VP and Principal Analyst, Forrester, "What Your Shoppers Really Want: Secrets to Meaningful Prices, Personalization and Promotions"
- Robert Gregory, Global Research Director, PlanetRetail, "The Future of the European Retail Landscape"
- Joachim Paulsen, Head of Pricing, Reitan Convenience and Herman Tinga, Chief Commercial Officer, Lenta, panelists, "From Plan to Reality: Taking the AI Price Optimization Journey"
- Jeff Moore, Chief Science Officer, Revionics, "Uncovering the Mystery Around Artificial Intelligence in Pricing"
For more information, or to register for this event, click here. For complimentary copies of the research findings cited in this press release, email: info@revionics.com.
About Revionics, Inc.
Revionics is a global SaaS provider of science-based pricing, promotion, space and competitive insight for innovative retailers.
Revionics helps retailers around the world gain a competitive edge by managing and optimizing their pricing, promotions, markdowns, and space. Created by retail experts, Revionics' cloud-based SaaS solutions deliver amazing year-over-year ROI with an attractive total cost of ownership.
Embracing the retail and science in its core DNA, Revionics delivers machine learning solutions that retailers use to translate shopper insights and competitive response into high-impact results. With Revionics, retailers gain leading-edge capabilities, an invested partner and an evolving solution for today's dynamic retail landscape.
Predictive. Prescriptive. Profitable Retailing. Expect Nothing Less.
Contact: Alison Raffalovich
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 (512) 826-0538 (U.S.)
araffalovich@revionics.com
