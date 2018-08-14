Revionics Insight 2018 Global Retail Summit Designed to Inspire Retailers to Innovate, Accelerate, and Dominate in Their Chosen Markets

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Retailers face an imperative to ensure they are equipped to meet the needs of demanding price-savvy shoppers that have real-time insight into retailers' pricing and promotions across all channels. Recent Revionics-commissioned global shopper studies conducted by Forrester Consulting found that for the majority of shoppers price is the single most important factor in determining where they shop.i This has also increased the critical need for data-science capabilities such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), which provide powerful insight into fast-changing shopper, competitor and market trends.

To help retailers navigate these challenges and provide more targeted, customer-centric pricing Revionics, Inc. will be hosting its ninth annual price, promotion and markdown forum, Insight 2018, Sept. 30 – Oct. 3, at the Swissotel Chicago. This content is carefully crafted to enable retailers to Innovate, Accelerate and Dominate, featuring inspiring real-world perspectives from leading retail executives, globally renowned industry analysts and Revionics executives, scientists and technologists.

This forum provides perspectives from industry pioneers on how to obtain optimal bottom-line results, accelerate ROI, explore game-changing tech innovations, maximize business performance and respond faster and more strategically with applied AI. In addition, attendees will experience unmatched peer-to-peer networking opportunities throughout the event, including an architecture boat tour and a private event with live music at the world-renowned Shedd Aquarium.

The plenary guest speakers include:

James McCann, Former CEO, Ahold USA: "Retooling Retail for the Tech Age: Analytics and AI in Action"

Martin Schumacher, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, METRO Cash & Carry Russia: "Driving Strategic Transformation: Comprehensive Vision and Execution for Price Leadership at METRO Cash & Carry Ukraine"

Luke Rauch, Senior Director U.S. Insights at Walgreens: "Young at Heart: The Spirit of Relentless Innovation at Walgreens"

Deborah Weinswig, CEO and Founder Coresight Research: "How to Stay Relevant to Customers in the Age of Immediacy"

Brendan Witcher, VP and Principal Analyst for Forrester: "Convergence and Divergence: Where Retailer and Shopper Perceptions Align – and Diverge"

"We are passionate about helping retailers implement unparalleled price, promotion and markdown capabilities to drive increased revenues, profitability and customer loyalty," said Marc H. Hafner, Revionics Chairman and CEO. "Our highly interactive global annual retail summit empowers leading retailers to engage and learn from their peers, proven retail experts, industry analysts and our highly experienced team so they can take back actionable insights that effect transformative change. The ultimate outcome is a win-win: delivering prices that shoppers want on the items they care most about, while recovering margin elsewhere to sustain a long-term healthy business."

Additional sessions include retail innovators from Ahold USA, BJ's Wholesale Club, Drogaria Araujo, Douglas, Houchens Foods and MGM Resorts International. In addition, breakout sessions will feature Revionics experts including data scientists, price strategists, solutions marketing and product management. The complete agenda is at http://revionicsinsight.com/program .

An exciting portion of this event is Revionics' Elevate Retail Awards, which recognize innovative retailers who are truly transforming the industry with their advanced use of Revionics solutions. This year's honorees will join an impressive group of retailers who have won this award in the past including Big Y, BJ's Wholesale Club, Delhaize America, Dick's Sporting Goods, Farmacorp, Holiday StationStores, MGM Resorts International, OZON.ru, PetSmart and Sally Beauty.

For more information, or to register, please click here.

