Revionics to Host Webinar: The Millennial Mindset: 5 Keys to Success in 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revionics has announced that they will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 11:00 a.m. EST (10:00 a.m. CST), titled: The Millennial Mindset: 5 Keys to Success in 2020. Millennials (born 1980ish-2000ish) are shaping the future of retail due to their incredible purchasing power, which in 2020 is predicted to generate $1.4 trillion annually in shopping purchases, representing 30 percent of total retail sales (I). Their growing purchasing power, makes it critical that retailers learn how to harness this buying power through a better understanding of Millennials' shopping behaviors, preferred shopping channels and how to more effectively price and promote to them.

The upcoming webinar will cover:

The Millennial generation's impact on the retail world will be huge in 2020. Their surging purchasing power, radically different shopping behaviors and evolving product preferences are creating unprecedented opportunities and challenges for all types of retailers. Success and failure in the coming year will flow to retailers who best understand the intricacies of the Millennial mindset and are able to execute strategies that delight a demographic group unlike any other.

The Speakers:

Trevor Gormley , Founder of the Millennial View

Kausik Kannan , Senior Product Manager, Revionics

Mike Troy , Editor-in-Chief, Retail Leader (Moderator)

During the webinar attendees will learn:

Millennial MythBusters; exclusive research separating fact from fiction on what makes Millennials tick.

The key behavior changes poised to disrupt retailers' sales in 2020.

Solving the segmentation challenge: Understanding how Millennials' price perceptions differ from other demographic groups.

From implementation to activation: Do's and Don'ts for earning the loyalty of tomorrow's core shoppers today.

Identifying and solving future pricing, promotion and markdown challenges retailers don't know they have yet.

To register for the webinar, please click here.

(I) Source: Accenture

About Revionics, Inc.

Revionics is a global SaaS provider of science-based pricing, promotion, space and competitive insight for innovative retailers. Revionics helps retailers around the world gain a competitive edge by managing and optimizing their pricing, promotions, markdowns, and space. Created by retail experts, Revionics' cloud-based SaaS solutions deliver amazing year-over-year ROI with an attractive total cost of ownership. Embracing the retail and science in its core DNA, Revionics delivers machine learning solutions that retailers use to translate shopper insights and competitive response into high-impact results. With Revionics, retailers gain leading-edge capabilities, an invested partner and an evolving solution for today's dynamic retail landscape.

Media Contact:

Becky Gilman

Director of Global Marketing for Revionics

Phone: +1- 203-530-7748

Email: PR@Revionics.com

SOURCE Revionics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.revionics.com

