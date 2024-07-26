ReviR Therapeutics Raises $30 Million Series A Financing to Advance its Proprietary Oral Genetic Medicines for Multiple CNS Disorders

BRISBANE, Calif., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReviR Therapeutics, an AI-enabled biotechnology company focused on developing small molecule RNA modulators for neurogenetic diseases, announced today that it has successfully completed a $30 million Series A financing, bringing the total raised so far to $54M, including the seed financing in 2021. The financing was led by Lapam Capital with strong support from existing investors CDH Investments, 5Y Capital, and Yael Capital, as well as new participants XtalPi and the Charcot-Marie Tooth Research Foundation (CMTRF).

These funds will be used to further augment ReviR's AI-driven drug discovery VoyageR platform, which will be leveraged to advance proprietary chemical matter for novel and undruggable targets and to support clinical development of treatments for Huntington's disease (HD), Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and other neurological disorders.

Since its founding in 2021, ReviR Therapeutics has assembled an expert global drug discovery team and built a robust customized AI platform. ReviR's platform strategy focuses on developing non-invasive, orally administered genetic therapies that use small molecules to regulate RNA splicing and influence protein expression. This approach leverages the VoyageR platform to develop potent, safe, and selective RNA splicing modulators for a broad range of diseases.

While over 80% of disease-related proteins are considered "undruggable", ReviR's novel genetic therapies target RNA, upstream of protein synthesis to stop causal disease progression. Other genetic therapy modalities often encounter delivery challenges, particularly with crossing the blood-brain barrier, and can be invasive, especially for CNS diseases. ReviR is currently focused on treating neurodegenerative diseases and rare genetic disorders while exploring partnerships in the fields of oncology, immunology & inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

Dr. Peng Yue, Co-founder and CEO of ReviR Therapeutics, stated, "Neurological diseases affect a large number of individuals worldwide, many of which do not have disease modifying therapies available. ReviR is dedicated to developing accessible, safer genetic therapies that can be administered orally. We value the support from new and existing investors as we progress from initial platform development to clinical trials, continually enhancing our AI platform and advancing our pipeline. As we move forward, we will continue to raise funds as an extension to our Series A to support additional programs entering clinical trials."

Mr. Zhihua Yu, Founding Partner of Lapam Capital, commented, "Small molecule targeting RNA represents a highly challenging and innovative field. RNA targets offer greater potential compared to protein targets, but also present higher development difficulties. We have great confidence in ReviR's platform, which can identify potential RNA targets and efficiently develop safe and effective RNA-targeted therapies. This enables the development of orally administrable small molecule drugs for previously undruggable targets. ReviR has built a team with extensive experience in computational biology, RNA biology, and drug discovery, showcasing exceptional execution capabilities. We are confident the company will advance its pipeline to clinical trials soon, benefiting patients worldwide. We will continue to support ReviR with our experience and resources as it grows."

Dr. Shuhao Wen, Co-founder and Chairman of XtalPi, added, "At XtalPi, we recognize the immense potential of small molecule targeting RNA to significantly expand the boundaries of drug discovery. Our collaboration with ReviR, leveraging XtalPi's cutting-edge AI and robotics drug discovery solutions with ReviR's specialized capabilities in RNA structural analysis, small molecule screening, and target engagement evaluation, has already yielded promising pipeline results. Our collective expertise is aimed at propelling these innovations into clinical research, tapping into the vast and underexplored potential of RNA targets, and delivering effective novel therapeutic options to patients worldwide."

About ReviR Therapeutics

ReviR Therapeutics is an emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of RNA-targeting small molecule therapies that modulate the causal genes of diseases, including CNS diseases, cancer, and other rare genetically-defined diseases. The company is utilizing cutting-edge technologies to develop therapies with the goal of developing disease modifying therapies that are highly specific, efficacious, and safe. The company's initial focus is to apply SpliceR modulation technologies towards RNA targets of genetic diseases with limited or no treatment options. ReviR Therapeutics was founded in 2021 by leaders in computational biology, AI/ML, RNA biology, and drug discovery. The company is headquartered in Brisbane, CA. For more information, visit our website www.revirtx.com or email [email protected].

About Lapam Capital

Lapam Capital is a leading healthcare venture capital firm managing six funds with more than 1.5 billion dollars under management. Lapam Capital focuses on investments in early to mid- stage fast-growing companies that have innovative pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Its investment portfolio currently consists of 120+ projects, of which innovative drug therapeutics projects account for over 80%, including Betta Pharma, RemeGen Co. Ltd., Gyre Therapeutics, Asieris Pharmaceuticals, ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals, Binhui Biotech, Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Eyebright Medical Technology Ltd., and many other companies with great potential. Lapam Capital has a professional investment team with more than 20 years of international and domestic biopharmaceutical industry R&D and management experience and can provide comprehensive value-added support for the invested companies.

About XtalPi Inc.

XtalPi Inc. ("QuantumPharm", stock code: 2228.HK) is a quantum physics-based, AI-powered, and robotics-driven, innovative R&D platform company. Established in 2015 by three postdoctoral physicists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the Company is dedicated to driving intelligent and digital transformation in the life sciences and materials sciences sectors. The Company combines quantum physics, AI, cloud computing, and large-scale robotics to provide R&D solutions and services for biomedicine, chemical, renewable energy and advanced materials industries globally.

About Charcot-Marie Tooth Research Foundation

CMT Research Foundation (CMTRF) is a patient-led, non-profit focused on delivering treatments and cures for CMT. The foundation identifies significant obstacles or deficiencies impeding progress toward a cure and seeks out collaborators to address these issues. To date, CMTRF has funded 24 projects, of which 8 are completed. Of those 8 completed projects, 5 have clinical candidates. CMTRF's mission to invest in promising science with high potential of leading to treatments and cures was proven effective and ground-breaking when DTx Pharma with a CMTRF- backed program as its lead candidate was acquired by Novartis for $1 billion. Founded by two patients who are driven to expedite drug delivery to people who live with CMT, the 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt organization is supported by personal and corporate financial gifts.

