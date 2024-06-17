ReviR Therapeutics Reaches Milestone in Novel Splicing Therapy Development in Collaboration with Asieris Pharmaceuticals

BRISBANE, Calif. and SHANGHAI, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReviR Therapeutics, a biotechnology company specializing in the development of small molecule RNA splicing modulators for neurogenetic diseases and oncology indications, and Asieris Pharmaceuticals, a global biopharmaceutical leader in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative drugs for genitourinary tumors and related diseases, announced a milestone was reached today in their ongoing collaboration. The joint effort to develop treatments for cancers using a novel target has resulted in the successful identification of a new lead series of small molecules that modulate the expression of an oncogenic driver gene. The molecules were discovered using ReviR's proprietary VoyageR AI platform which has the potential to revolutionize therapeutic discovery across multiple indications, including genitourinary cancers.

The collaboration successfully completed the first milestone of target engagement, and demonstrated that a series of molecules from ReviR's proprietary compound library are capable of driving inclusion of a cryptic exon into the mRNA of a novel target gene, thus resulting in subsequent reduction of the disease protein. This discovery advances the development of a novel therapy for genitourinary cancers one step closer to clinical development. ReviR's VoyageR AI platform offers significant advantages to characterize small molecule splicing modulators, including target identification as well as enhanced potency and specificity assessments across genomes. This platform holds immense promise for the development of novel treatments for a broad spectrum of genetic diseases including Huntington's Disease, which is a key focus for ReviR's pipeline development.

"We are very pleased with what our team, alongside our esteemed collaborators at ReviR Therapeutics, has accomplished. This milestone demonstrates the value of teamwork in accelerating advancements in drug discovery," said Alice Chen, Senior Vice President of Discovery Biology & Head of Translational Research at Asieris Pharmaceuticals.

Peng Yue, PhD, CEO of ReviR Therapeutics, said, "Today marks a significant milestone in our journey to develop a new therapy for cancers with limited treatment options. This breakthrough in splicing modulator technology brings us one step closer to bringing much-needed relief to patients."

Both companies are evaluating the option to further discover and develop novel small molecule splicing modulators towards novel targets and exploring the potential of expanding VoyageR to various therapeutic applications. This collaboration exemplifies the power of joint efforts in driving innovation within the field of splicing modulators and paving the way for a future with more effective treatments for genetic diseases and targeted oncology therapies.

About Asieris Pharmaceuticals

Founded in March 2010, Asieris Pharmaceuticals (Stock Code: 688176.SH) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors and related diseases. Our mission is to enhance human health and uphold patient dignity. We aspire to be a global pharmaceutical leader, integrating research and development (R&D), manufacturing, and commercialization to deliver top-tier, integrated diagnostic and treatment solutions for patients both in China and around the world.

Asieris has been advancing its proprietary R&D platform and core technologies, pioneering new mechanisms of action, and conducting efficient screening and evaluation of drug candidates. With a robust in-house R&D system and a wealth of expertise in global drug development, we are dedicated to introducing first-in-class drugs and innovative products, addressing significant unmet medical needs in our areas of specialization.

In our pursuit of excellence in treating genitourinary diseases, Asieris actively enhances its pipeline through proprietary R&D endeavors and strategic partnerships. We remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and therapeutic advances. Our approach is both proactive and forward-thinking, focusing on identifying and addressing unmet clinical needs. We aim to develop an exceptional portfolio encompassing both diagnosis and treatment, striving to improve the lives of more patients in China and across the globe.

About ReviR Therapeutics

ReviR Therapeutics is an emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of RNA-targeting small molecule therapies that modulate the causal genes of diseases, including CNS diseases, cancer, and other rare genetically-defined diseases. The company is utilizing cutting-edge technologies to develop therapies with the goal of developing disease modifying therapies that are efficacious, safe, and specific. The company's initial focus is to apply SpliceR modulation technologies towards RNA targets of genetic diseases with limited or no treatment options. ReviR Therapeutics was founded in 2021 by leaders in computational biology, AI/ML, RNA biology, and drug discovery. The company is headquartered in Brisbane, CA. For more information, visit our website www.revirtx.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE ReviR Therapeutics