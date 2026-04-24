From a Plant App to a Lifestyle Powerhouse: Palmstreet Celebrates Six Years of Redefining Live Shopping with "Cheers to 6 Years" Event

The community-driven livestream marketplace marks its sixth anniversary April 22–26 with nearly $200 in buyer coupons and a category universe now spanning fashion, beauty, lifestyle, toys, and more

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmstreet (https://palmstreet.app/), the fast-growing livestream shopping platform, is celebrating its sixth anniversary with "Cheers to 6 Years," a five-day consumer celebration beginning April 22 through April 26, 2026. Throughout the event, shoppers can unlock nearly $200 in buyer coupons across every category on the platform via coupon drops, seller promotions and live-only deals, promising even more reasons to tune in, shop live, and celebrate six years of discovery together.

Palmstreet Celebrates 6 Years

The multi-day event is designed to reward the community that has powered Palmstreet's growth and give first-time shoppers an easy entry point into the platform's signature live shopping experience.

Founder Chen Li started Palmstreet in April 2020 as a simple plant identification tool named Plant Story. Built by Chen and a small remote team of four, the app, downloadable via iOS and Google Play, quickly evolved into a social space where users could build personal plant libraries, receive care tips, and connect with fellow plant lovers. By September 2022, that thriving community had given rise to something new: a trusted marketplace where plant lovers across the U.S. could buy and sell directly with one another.

In April 2023, the company transformed with the launch of LIVE shopping. Leveraging a deliberate cold-start strategy built around trusted sellers and tight-knit item categories, Palmstreet made a seismic splash in the live selling space. The app pioneered a new kind of digital plant marketplace where collectors, growers, and hobbyists could buy rare finds in real time, ask questions on the spot, and share in the thrill of the drop together. That community-first approach became the foundation for everything that followed.

By April 2024, Plant Story officially rebranded as Palmstreet, reflecting a marketplace that had already expanded beyond plants to include much more. Two months later, the team introduced its third selling format, Purge shopping, giving the growing buyer and seller base yet another way to engage. From there, momentum only accelerated: Palmstreet closed $25 million in total funding in May 2025 from top-tier investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Craft Ventures, and Headline; surpassed 3 million platform orders in August 2025; and crossed 100,000 livestreams hosted in February 2026.

That community-first model has drawn significant media attention over the past six years. Palmstreet CEO, Chen Li, and the platform's breakout sellers have been featured across top-tier outlets including Forbes, INC, and Business Insider, spotlighting everything from the company's rapid scale and funding milestones to the rise of a new generation of small-business sellers who have built thriving livelihoods on the platform.

Today, Palmstreet employs more than 60 team members across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Asia, and continues to scale both its product offerings and global community, consistently surpassing growth expectations six years in.

"Six years ago, we set out to build something simple, a way to help people feel closer to what they love. What our community has created in return is something far bigger than any of us could have imagined," said Chen Li, CEO and Founder of Palmstreet. "Every livestream, every conversation, every sale on Palmstreet is a reminder that commerce, at its best, is really about connection. Our sellers open up their worlds every single day, and our buyers show up not just to shop, but to belong. That human thread between a grower in Florida, a jewelry maker in Tokyo, a sneaker collector in L.A., and the people who love what they do, is the real story of these six years. We're just getting started."

With strong momentum and an ever-expanding ecosystem, Palmstreet continues to redefine the future of livestream shopping. Users can join the "Cheers to 6 Years" celebration and unlock coupons from April 22–26, 2026 by downloading the Palmstreet app or visiting palmstreet.app.

For media inquiries on Palmstreet, please contact BPM-PR Firm at 877-841-7244 or email [email protected].

ABOUT PALMSTREET

Established in 2020, Palmstreet is a vibrant LIVE shopping platform that began with a passion for rare and collectible plants and has grown into a full-scale lifestyle marketplace spanning crystals, artisanal decor, handmade goods, collectibles, jewelry, coins, vintage finds, fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and toys. Rooted in fostering community, the app has embraced the empowering and nurturing spirit of its live marketplace, championing fellow artisans and small businesses while giving buyers an immersive, interactive way to shop. On Palmstreet, shoppers tune in to live streams where they can engage directly with sellers, ask questions about products, and see demonstrations in real time. For more information, please visit www.palmstreet.app.

SOURCE Palmstreet