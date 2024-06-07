Revised Safety Standard Will Result in More Window Coverings Sold in US Market to be Cordless

Revised ANSI/WCMA Window Covering Safety Standard Goes into Effect on June 1, 2024 Vast Majority of Custom Window Coverings Sold in US Market Will be Cordless

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More window covering products sold in the United States will be cordless or have inaccessible or short helper cords as result of a revised safety standard that went into effect on June 1, 2024, which will further reduce the strangulation risk that corded window coverings ‎pose to young children. ‎The revised safety standard, ANSI/WCMA A100.1-2022, eliminates the use of free hanging operating cords, free hanging tilt cords and multiple cords into a cord connector on all made-to-order custom window covering products. The safety standard continues to require all stock products sold in stores and online to be cordless or have inaccessible cords.

In addition, the 2022 revision to the standard prohibits the use of continuous cord loops and bead chains on all horizontal slatted custom products and adds enhanced performance requirements for permitted categories of custom products utilizing retractable cord operating systems, rigid shrouds, and continuous cord loop operating systems with enhanced tension devices.

"The newly revised standard, with new requirements for made to order custom products, will further reduce the strangulation risk that corded window coverings pose to young children," said Window Covering Manufacturers Association (WCMA) Executive Director, Ralph Vasami.

"The revised standard is the strongest safety ‎standard in the world.‎ The elimination of free hanging operating cords, free hanging tilt cords and multiple cords into a cord connector on all custom window covering products is a direct result of ongoing industry innovation, technological advances, and new product development," Vasami added.

The compliance date for the new standard for all companies manufacturing, distributing, or selling window covering products in the United States is June 1, 2024. This means that the new standard applies to all products manufactured on or after this date.

A detailed FAQ provides more detail into this milestone.

Consumers today can continue to look for the "Best for Kids" certification label to identify cordless window covering options. WCMA created the "Best for Kids" certification program in 2015 to make it easier for consumers shopping for window coverings to identify cordless products.

For consumers who may still have corded blinds, the Window Covering Safety Council and the CPSC urges replacing the corded blinds in homes where children live or visit, and offers safety tips such as keeping cribs, beds and furniture away from window blinds.

Organized in the 1950s as the Venetian Blind Council, the Window Covering Manufacturers Association (WCMA) represents the interests of the window covering industry manufacturers, fabricators and assemblers. Industry products include blinds, shades, shutters, curtains, curtain rods, drapes, drapery hardware and other window treatments. Visit us on the web at https://wcmanet.com

