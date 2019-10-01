Revision Military Announces Sale Of Eyewear Business

The transaction includes the sale of the Essex, Vermont manufacturing operation and the protective eyewear product line, along with the Revision TM and branding. The newly separated Revision eyewear business will continue day-to-day operations with the legacy management and manufacturing team in Essex, Vermont. "Revision eyewear has become the world-wide leader in military eye protection, and is a valuable and recognized industry brand," said Blanshay. "As a stand-alone business with the support and direction of ASGARD Partners & Co., Revision eyewear will be in a better position to pursue strategic growth opportunities."

Blanshay continued, "We recognize that the divestiture of a core business is a complex process, and want to assure our partners and stakeholders that it is a priority for us to move through this transition as swiftly and smoothly as possible. Our dedicated team remains committed and available in order to maintain business-as-usual throughout this period. We are incredibly excited to re-launch shortly with a new company name and look forward to the opportunity to build a world-class brand focused on our active, integrated head-borne and torso systems, power management and communication solutions."

ABOUT REVISION

Revision develops and delivers purpose-built protective soldier equipment for military use worldwide. The company, which began with eyewear, has expanded to face, head and torso protection as well as power supply and management products. Revision continues to develop innovative capabilities for integrated, performance-enhancing soldier systems. To that end, Revision brings together the most advanced expertise, state-of-the-art facilities and finest technical minds. Privately owned and ISO 9001:2015 certified, Revision has facilities located in Essex and Newport, Vermont; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Southborough, Massachusetts; Montreal and Ottawa, Canada; and the UK. For more information, visit www.revisionmilitary.com, write media@revisionmilitary.com, or call +1 514.739.4444

