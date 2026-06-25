Revision Skincare® Appoints Derrick Booker as Chief Marketing Officer

DALLAS, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revision Skincare®, a physician-dispensed, clinically validated skincare brand focused on long-term skin health and medical-grade skincare for everyday use, today announced the appointment of Derrick Booker as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective June 15, 2026.

In this role, Booker will lead global marketing strategy, brand development, and omnichannel engagement, driving growth across both professional audiences—including physicians, med spas, and clinical partners—and consumer markets.

Derrick Booker has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer of Revision Skincare®, where he will lead global marketing strategy, brand development, and omnichannel engagement across professional and consumer audiences.

Booker brings a unique combination of scientific expertise and brand-building leadership, with a proven track record of advancing growth and transformation within the medical-grade skincare category. Beginning his career as a scientist, he applies the scientific method to marketing—building evidence-based brands grounded in credibility and performance.

He has held leadership roles at L'Oréal, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, and Procter & Gamble, where he advanced brand performance through innovation, disciplined strategy, and global execution.

Booker is widely recognized for his ability to bridge science-backed credibility with compelling brand storytelling, while scaling high-performing teams and modernizing go-to-market strategies. He is also a strong advocate for AI-driven marketing and digital acceleration, with experience driving growth across omnichannel ecosystems—from in-office engagement to direct-to-consumer platforms.

"Derrick's ability to translate scientific rigor into meaningful brand communication will strengthen how we engage both providers and consumers," said Lisa Paley, CEO of Revision Skincare®. "His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to elevate our position in longevity-focused skincare."

Advancing Clinical Leadership in Longevity Skincare

Revision Skincare® is committed to advancing a longevity-driven approach to skincare, focused on supporting long-term skin health, resilience, and visible performance through clinically validated formulations. The company's approach is grounded in scientific research, ingredient innovation, and physician partnership, addressing key factors associated with skin aging, including barrier function, oxidative stress, and overall skin quality over time. Across its portfolio, Revision Skincare® supports provider-guided routines before and after cosmetic procedures, reinforcing its leadership in physician-dispensed skincare.

About Revision Skincare®

Revision Skincare® is redefining professional results by targeting skin longevity at its source. As the only brand formulating specifically for the Dermal‑Epidermal Junction (D•E•J) — known as the Longevity Layer™ — Revision Skincare addresses visible signs of aging by strengthening the skin's biological foundation. For more than 20 years, the company has paired patented, medical‑grade innovations with a philosophy rooted in respecting skin's natural biology without disrupting the microbiome. Backed by physician‑validated clinical testing, Revision Skincare delivers bioavailable solutions that support long‑term skin health and visible results as part of dermatologist- and provider-recommended routines for everyday medical-grade skincare.

For more information, visit www.revisionskincare.com.

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Revision Skincare® – Media Relations

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SOURCE Revision Skincare