Revision Skincare® Appoints Marco Ficarelli as Chief Global Growth Officer

DALLAS, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revision Skincare®, a physician-dispensed, clinically validated skincare brand focused on long-term skin health and medical-grade skincare for everyday use, today announced the appointment of Marco Ficarelli as Chief Global Growth Officer, effective June 22, 2026.

Marco Ficarelli has been appointed Chief Global Growth Officer of Revision Skincare®, where he will lead international expansion, global commercial strategy, and digital growth initiatives.

Ficarelli joins Revision Skincare® with extensive experience in global commercial leadership, international market expansion, and omnichannel business development. He will lead efforts to scale global operations, expand digital commerce internationally, and develop market-specific business models tailored to local growth opportunities.

Ficarelli began his career at Deloitte before joining Unilever and Ferrero, and has held senior executive roles at Orveon Global, Coty, Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, and Luxottica. Throughout his career, he has led businesses across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, managing complex portfolios, strengthening distribution networks, and delivering consistent, profitable growth.

"Marco's global experience and track record in scaling growth across international markets will be instrumental as we expand our footprint worldwide," said Lisa Paley, CEO of Revision Skincare®. "His leadership strengthens our ability to grow strategically across both professional and consumer channels."

Accelerating Global Expansion in Longevity Skincare

Revision Skincare® continues to expand its footprint within the global aesthetics and professional skincare market, guided by a commitment to long-term skin health and clinically validated innovation.

The company's growth strategy focuses on international expansion, digital commerce acceleration, and strengthening professional partnerships, while maintaining its leadership in physician-dispensed skincare.

Grounded in scientific research and innovation, Revision Skincare® is addressing critical factors in skin aging, including barrier function, oxidative stress, and overall skin quality over time, supporting both in-office procedures and daily skincare routines worldwide.

About Revision Skincare®

Revision Skincare® is redefining professional results by targeting skin longevity at its source. As the only brand formulating specifically for the Dermal‑Epidermal Junction (D•E•J)—known as the Longevity Layer™, Revision Skincare addresses visible signs of aging by strengthening the skin's biological foundation. For more than 20 years, the company has paired patented, medical-grade innovations with a philosophy rooted in respecting skin's natural biology without disrupting the microbiome.

Backed by physician-validated clinical testing, Revision Skincare delivers bioavailable solutions that support long-term skin health and visible results as part of dermatologist- and provider-recommended routines for everyday medical-grade skincare.

For more information, visit www.revisionskincare.com.

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Revision Skincare® – Media Relations

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SOURCE Revision Skincare