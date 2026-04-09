Revision Skincare® Announces Two Peer‑Reviewed Clinical Studies Demonstrating the Cosmetic Benefits of THD Ascorbate in C+ Correcting Complex 30%®

IRVING, Texas, Apr. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revision Skincare®, a physician‑dispensed medical‑grade skincare company focused on clinically validated innovation, today announced the publication of two peer‑reviewed clinical studies in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology. The studies evaluate the cosmetic efficacy, tolerability and visible skin benefits of ** C+ Correcting Complex 30% ®, a high‑strength vitamin C formulation featuring tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate (THD ascorbate).

Revision Skincare® C+ Correcting Complex 30%®, a high‑strength vitamin C serum formulated with THD ascorbate, is clinically studied to support brighter‑looking skin, improved tone evenness and visible skin quality.

In collaboration with Dr. Ryan Kelm, MD, Dr. May Hall, DO, FAAD and Dr. McKenzie Maloney, MD, the studies evaluate THD ascorbate across penetration science, molecular and histologic testing, and randomized, double‑blind clinical research, providing a comprehensive view of its cosmetic performance. The findings add to the growing body of peer‑reviewed evidence supporting THD ascorbate as a stable, skin‑compatible vitamin C derivative used in advanced cosmetic skincare formulations.

"At Revision Skincare, clinical validation is foundational to how we prove our products' efficacy," said Dr. Alisar Zahr, vice president of research and clinical development at Revision Skincare®. "The publication of these peer‑reviewed studies underscores our commitment to rigorous science and highlights the role of THD ascorbate within C+ Correcting Complex 30%® as part of our evidence‑based approach to skincare innovation."

What Was Studied?

The published research focuses on a high‑concentration THD ascorbate formulation and its ability to visibly improve multiple markers of skin quality when used consistently as part of a topical skincare regimen.

THD ascorbate is a lipid‑soluble vitamin C derivative used in cosmetic science for its formulation stability and skin‑mimicking properties. Unlike traditional water‑soluble L‑ascorbic acid, THD ascorbate is designed to better associate with the skin's lipid matrix, supporting penetration into the epidermis and dermis and improved cosmetic bioavailability.

Key Clinical and Preclinical Findings From the Peer‑Reviewed Studies

Across both studies, investigators reported:

Visible improvement in overall skin appearance





Increased skin radiance and brightness





Improved tone evenness and surface texture





Reduction in the visible appearance of photodamage and uneven pigmentation





Demonstrated skin compatibility and cosmetic tolerability during regular use

Preclinical findings also demonstrated robust buffering of reactive oxygen species (ROS) induced by high‑energy visible (blue) light, as well as significant inhibition of melanogenesis and improvements in overall skin architecture, including the epidermis, dermal‑epidermal junction and dermis.

Together, these findings support the use of THD ascorbate as an effective vitamin C alternative, delivering visible cosmetic benefits while addressing common formulation, stability and tolerability challenges historically associated with high concentrations of L‑ascorbic acid.

Why THD Ascorbate Is a Viable Alternative to L‑Ascorbic Acid and Sodium Ascorbate

L‑ascorbic acid is widely used in cosmetic formulations but can present challenges related to oxidative instability, formulation constraints and skin sensitivity at higher concentrations. Recent vitamin C products have included a salt form of L-ascorbic acid, sodium ascorbate. Both molecules have inherent stability concerns, thus efficacy concerns.

The findings from the published studies demonstrate that high‑concentration THD ascorbate can deliver visible skin benefits comparable to those expected from topical L‑ascorbic acid, while offering advantages in formulation stability, skin compatibility and penetration. These characteristics position THD ascorbate as a practical and clinically relevant option for modern cosmetic skincare formulations, particularly in the evolving landscape of hydroquinone‑free brightening solutions.

Study Design Overview

The two peer‑reviewed clinical studies employed structured evaluation methods designed to assess visible skin improvements over time under real‑world cosmetic conditions.

Study design elements included:

Evaluation of a high‑concentration tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate (THD ascorbate) formulation





Preclinical, ex vivo and randomized, double‑blind human clinical evaluations





Adult subjects using the study product within a defined skincare regimen





Multiple assessment visits to evaluate changes from baseline





Investigator grading of visible skin attributes, including tone uniformity, radiance, texture and overall appearance





Advanced imaging technologies, including VISIA‑CR®, Primos 3D® and Antera 3D®, to support objective analysis





Subject self‑assessment questionnaires measuring perceived cosmetic benefits and product experience





Monitoring of skin compatibility and cosmetic tolerability throughout the study period

The study endpoints align with standardized cosmetic dermatology evaluation practices and reflect typical consumer use patterns.

Peer‑Reviewed Publications

The full studies are available online via the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology:

About C+ Correcting Complex 30%®

C+ Correcting Complex 30%® is Revision Skincare®'s highest‑strength vitamin C formulation. The product features THD ascorbate combined with complementary cosmetic ingredients, including patent‑pending MelaPATH® Technology, designed to support brighter‑looking skin, improved texture and a more even‑toned appearance. You can purchaseC+ Correcting Complex 30%® at revisionskincare.com or through an authorized seller.

About Revision Skincare®

Revision Skincare ®** is redefining professional results by targeting skin longevity at its source. As the only brand formulating specifically for the Dermal‑Epidermal Junction (D•E•J) — known as the Longevity Layer™ — Revision Skincare addresses visible signs of aging by strengthening the skin's biological foundation. For more than 20 years, the company has paired patented, medical‑grade innovations with a philosophy rooted in respecting skin's natural biology without disrupting the microbiome. Backed by physician‑validated clinical testing, Revision Skincare delivers bioavailable solutions that support long‑term skin health and visible results.

For more information, visit www.revisionskincare.com.

Contact: Revision Skincare®, Media Relations, [email protected], www.revisionskincare.com

SOURCE Revision Skincare