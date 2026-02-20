Revision Skincare® DEJ Daily Boosting Serum™ Wins Advanced Clinical Beauty & Performance Category at the 2025-2026 Beauty & Longevity CHOICE Awards

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revision Skincare®, a professional-grade skincare brand recognized for its clinical research and evidence‑based results, today announced that DEJ Daily Boosting Serum™ has been named Winner in the Advanced Clinical Beauty & Performance category at the 2025–2026 Beauty & Longevity CHOICE Awards.

The awards program highlights the most innovative, science‑driven products shaping the future of beauty, wellness, regenerative aesthetics and longevity. Honorees are selected by an international panel of scientists, dermatology professionals, clinicians, investors and industry experts who evaluate measurable performance, validated science and long‑term skin health benefits.

Award-Winning Clinical Performance

DEJ Daily Boosting Serum™ was recognized for its dermatology‑grade formulation targeting the skin barrier, firmness, clarity and overall skin quality. Judges emphasized the serum's use of clinically validated ingredients, its focus on the dermal‑epidermal junction (DEJ) and its proven ability to support skin resilience and visible daily improvement.

"Receiving this recognition underscores Revision Skincare®'s commitment to developing clinically proven, high‑performance skincare," said Alisar Zahr, PhD, VP of Research and Clinical Development, Revision Skincare®. "DEJ Daily Boosting Serum™ was formulated to deliver measurable improvements in skin health and barrier strength. This award reinforces the impact of our science‑first approach and our ongoing investment in advanced ingredient technologies."

Science‑Backed Ingredients for Skin Longevity

DEJ Daily Boosting Serum™ combines:

Next‑generation peptides that support firmness and structural integrity

that support firmness and structural integrity Potent antioxidants to defend against oxidative stress

to defend against oxidative stress Performance‑based actives that promote natural reparative processes

that promote natural reparative processes Targeted support for the dermal‑epidermal junction, a key component associated with youthful, resilient skin

The serum is designed for long‑term skin health and daily visible results, aligning with emerging consumer demand for longevity‑focused, clinically validated skincare solutions.

About the Beauty & Longevity CHOICE Awards

The Beauty & Longevity CHOICE Awards spotlight breakthroughs across:

Biotech‑driven and clinical skincare

Regenerative aesthetics

Longevity‑focused health and wellness

AI‑driven diagnostics and personalized skin health technologies

Human performance and healthspan innovation

Winners will be recognized at the INNOCOS Beauty, Tech & Longevity Summit on February 19, 2026.

About Revision Skincare®

Revision Skincare® is redefining professional results by targeting skin longevity at its source. As the only brand formulating specifically for the Dermal-Epidermal Junction (D•E•J)—known as the Longevity Layer™—Revision Skincare addresses the visible signs of aging by strengthening the skin's biological foundation. For over 20 years, the company has paired patented, medical-grade innovations with a philosophy rooted in respecting skin's natural biology without disrupting the microbiome. Backed by physician-validated clinical testing, Revision Skincare delivers bioavailable solutions that support long-term skin health and true visible results.

