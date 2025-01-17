Revision Skincare® Introduces DermProtect Barrier Defense™

Redefining Hydration + Maximizing Results for Enhanced Moisturization and Optimized Skin Barrier Function

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revision Skincare®, a leader in professional skincare innovation, announces the launch of DermProtect Barrier Defense™, an intensive moisturizer that sets a new standard in barrier repair and hydration. Available starting January 17, 2025, this advanced formulation goes beyond surface-level relief to target the source of dryness and barrier dysfunction.

DermProtect Barrier Defense™ is designed to reset and regulate the skin's natural 24-hour cycle, maximizing daytime defense and nighttime regeneration. This intensive moisturizer is formulated specifically for individuals with dry, sensitive, or mature skin, including perimenopausal and menopausal skin, delivering comprehensive barrier support and microbiome protection.

"In response to the global demand for a high-performance, intensive moisturizer suitable for dry, very dry, and sensitive skin, our R&D team set out to create a truly innovative solution. The result is a powerhouse formula that takes an unprecedented approach to barrier repair, addressing the source of barrier dysfunction to deliver unmatched hydration and repair," says Senior Director of Research and Clinical Development for Revision Skincare®, Alisar Zahr, Ph.D.

DermProtect Barrier Defense™ harnesses advanced ingredients and innovative technologies to deliver transformative skincare benefits:

Maximized Hydration & Replenishment : Deeply hydrates, replenishes natural lipids, and enhances moisture retention while resetting and regulating the skin's natural 24-hour cycle. This optimizes barrier function and rebalances the microbiome, promoting greater skin resilience.

: Deeply hydrates, replenishes natural lipids, and enhances moisture retention while resetting and regulating the skin's natural 24-hour cycle. This optimizes barrier function and rebalances the microbiome, promoting greater skin resilience. Cutting-Edge Ingredients : Powered by a unique blend of Lindera Strychnifolia Root Extract, Hibiscus Sabdariffa Fruit Extract, Bacillus Ferment, Epidermal Lipid Blend, Ceramide Blend, and Hyaluronic Acid.

: Powered by a unique blend of Lindera Strychnifolia Root Extract, Hibiscus Sabdariffa Fruit Extract, Bacillus Ferment, Epidermal Lipid Blend, Ceramide Blend, and Hyaluronic Acid. Clinically Proven Results: Shown to strengthen skin barrier integrity, reduce transepidermal water loss (TEWL) by 14% in just two weeks*, and deliver a 70% boost in skin hydration levels within 1 hour*.

*Data on file. Results may vary.

"DermProtect Barrier Defense™ is yet another example of Revision's commitment to disruptive innovation. While competitors focus their heavy facial moisturizers only on the symptoms of dehydrated skin, we go deeper and address the sources of dryness. The result is a healthy skin barrier maximizing the benefits of your entire skincare routine," comments Maria Carell, CEO of Revision Skincare.

DermProtect Barrier Defense™ is available January 17th for purchase exclusively at skincare professional offices, RevisionSkincare.com and other authorized online partners.

About Revision Skincare®

Revision Skincare® was founded to change the way professional skincare results are achieved. We believe every product should deliver benefits patients see for themselves, whether as part of a rejuvenating regimen or an enhancement to in-office procedures. Our superior formulation philosophy is driven by an unwavering passion to provide transformative results while promoting and protecting the microbiome and overall skin health. We guarantee the efficacy of our innovative technologies and formulas by holding ourselves to the highest standards of clinical excellence, conducting rigorous, conclusive testing validated by physicians to deliver true visible results.

Media Contact: [email protected]

