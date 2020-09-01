reVision Therapeutics, Inc. Announces License with Cornell to Develop Treatment for Stargardt Disease

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- reVision Therapeutics, Inc. ("reVision" or the "Company"), a privately-held, early stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for ocular and rare diseases, today announced that it has signed an exclusive license agreement with Cornell University ("Cornell") for the development and commercialization of Cornell's proprietary technology for the treatment of Stargardt disease, a genetic disorder that affects central vision.

"The Cornell license represents a significant milestone for reVision and underscores the Company's commitment to innovative therapies and treatments for unmet medical needs associated with genetic and progressive vision loss," said Paul Fehlner, reVision's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe this will enable us to accelerate the development of our Stargardt disease treatment, which was the basis for founding reVision. We would like to congratulate the Cornell research team for their superb work in elucidating a novel mechanism of action to treat this devastating disease."

"We are pleased that reVision will develop a treatment option for Stargardt patients based on our scientific discoveries," said Marcelo Nociari, PhD, Assistant Professor of Immunology in Ophthalmology, Weill Cornell Medical College, co-inventor of US Patent No. 10,463,687, which is part of the license agreement. "There are no current treatment options for Stargardt disease, which often manifests in childhood and leads to legal blindness within the second or third decade of life. reVision has assembled a team with proven expertise and passion for advancing life-changing eye therapies."

"This is an important opportunity for reVision to work with Cornell to find a treatment for retinal diseases like Stargardt," said Brian Brooks, MD, PhD, of the National Eye Institute, a reVision scientific adviser. "With no approved treatment for Stargardt, we need to find ways to preserve vision and improve Stargardt patients' quality of life."

About reVision Therapeutics, Inc.

reVision Therapeutics is a privately-held, early stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for ocular and rare diseases. reVision's lead product candidate REV-0100 is being developed as a treatment for Stargardt disease.

About REV-0100

REV-0100 is a therapy for patients with Stargardt disease that is designed to bind and clear a toxic lipid called lipofuscin that leads to cell death and retinal degeneration. As such, REV-0100 has the potential to reduce lipofuscin levels in the retina. There are no other known products in development that remove accumulated lipofuscin through this mechanism of action and no other approved treatment for Stargardt disease.

Stargardt Disease

Stargardt disease is also called Stargardt macular dystrophy, juvenile macular degeneration, or fundus flavimaculatus. The disease causes progressive damage — or degeneration — of the macula, which is an area in the center of the retina that is responsible for sharp, straight-ahead vision. Stargardt disease is one of several genetic disorders that cause macular degeneration. Experts estimate that 1 in 8-10 thousand people have Stargardt disease.1

