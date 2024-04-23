Revisto's New AI-Powered Solution to Streamline Medical, Legal, and Regulatory Reviews and Save Drug Manufacturers Millions

INDIANAPOLIS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High Alpha Innovation, the leading venture builder that co-creates advantaged startups to solve compelling problems, has launched Revisto. The new pharmaceutical marketing platform can accelerate the release time of pharma materials geared toward healthcare providers (HCPs), patients, and payors significantly by streamlining and automating the Medical, Legal, and Regulatory (MLR) review process and empowering intelligent content optimization.

Pharmaceutical companies have to balance creativity and compliance when developing promotional materials for drugs, and ensure high quality and accuracy, from an information and branding standpoint. However, they must also have the appropriate in-house clinical, compliance, and legal counsel review those assets to ensure collateral disseminated to HCPs and patients are substantiated and compliant with regulatory standards.

Revisto's new AI-powered platform streamlines the Medical, Legal, and Regulatory (MLR) review process for pharmas. Post this

With Revisto's AI Platform, marketing teams at drug manufacturers have a trusted digital partner to create on-brand content that upholds the highest standards of accuracy and compliance early in the process. This, in turn, enables seamless collaboration on MLR reviews with internal subject-matter experts to approve and publish materials quickly and efficiently.

Revisto is an easy-to-use solution that is accessible to all creative and medical stakeholders, and integrates with their existing MLR review process. Marketers, specifically, can use the platform's AI-powered recommendations — based on historical actions taken by writers, designers, and reviewers — to ensure the production of compelling and factual content to market drugs.

By optimizing and accelerating their pharma marketing content production and MLR review efforts with Revisto, pharmaceutical companies can decrease overall release cycles — ones that can cost them tens of millions of dollars annually per brand and delay important information from getting into the hands of patients and their healthcare providers. Moreover, they can ensure content feedback is shared promptly, and reduce process frustration for all internal stakeholders.

"Revisto is proud to be the trusted partner of a Top-5 Pharmaceutical company," said Revisto CEO Ferry Tamtoro. "Given the 3x increase of the total number of drugs in the R&D pipeline over the past 20 years, it is crucial for pharmaceutical companies to be able to provide informative and personalized materials to their patients and HCPs in a timely and cost-effective manner. We are honored to work alongside our customers to enable them with a scalable solution for producing accurate, fair, and balanced marketing communications."

"Aligning pharmaceutical marketing teams and medical practitioners on the MLR review process enables both parties to enhance their productivity and eliminate bottlenecks so they can push critical promotional materials to market," said High Alpha Innovation CEO Elliott Parker. "Ferry and the Revisto team have done an amazing job building this groundbreaking, AI-driven platform that we believe will expedite MLR review cycles and save drug manufacturers millions annually. We're proud to launch this highly impactful venture."

About High Alpha Innovation

High Alpha Innovation is an Indianapolis-based venture builder that partners with corporations, universities and entrepreneurs to create and launch advantaged startups. Its dedicated team of company builders, strategists and designers apply a proven playbook — pioneered by High Alpha — to help the world's leading organizations innovate through systematic startup creation. For more information, visit highalphainno.com.

About Revisto

Revisto's AI-driven platform significantly accelerates the release time of pharma marketing materials by streamlining and automating the Medical, Legal, and Regulatory (MLR) review process. The platform generates content recommendations based on historical actions and best practices, while ensuring compliance to regulatory requirements.

Revisto's mission is to optimize the release cycle, reduce cost, and eliminate compliance risk of releasing promotional materials in the pharmaceutical industry, while improving quality and consistency. ‍We achieve this by applying deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge technology to automate the compliance requirements and best practices for our customers. Learn more at revisto.com.

